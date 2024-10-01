The FBI is becoming an all-knowing, all-seeing behemoth, similar to Orwell’s Big Brother. One has to question the FBI’s motives for snooping on Americans including politicians and business owners. Critical thinkers assume the FBI is using the collected material to blackmail those targets.

The FBI is an Unchecked Entity Spiraling out of Control

The FBI has amassed a treasure trove of information to use against hardworking Americans, many of whom are innocent. The FBI has collected Diddy’s files and tapes, sensitive information from Anthony Weiner’s laptop, Hunter Biden’s laptop and plenty more.

Keep digging and you’ll also find a web search for “FBI collection” or “FBI data” turns up results such as Awan Brother’s laptop/hard drive and Wikileaks information. One has to question why we haven’t implemented a system of checks and balances including an annual FBI audit to prevent excessive power.