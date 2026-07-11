Check out massie's beautiful farm in the video above!

Some love stories start on a first date. Thomas Massie’s second one started on the steps of the Library of Congress, and it ended with a proposal in the very same spot years later.

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Massie lost his wife of thirty one years, Rhonda, his high school sweetheart and the mother of his four children, in June of 2024. Anyone who followed his public life during that stretch watched a man grieve without pretense, calling her the smartest, kindest woman he ever knew. Just over a year later, he shared different news. He’d married Carolyn Grace Moffa, a woman he’d actually known for over a decade, dating back to her years working as an agriculture policy staffer for Senator Rand Paul.

Why does that detail matter more than it might seem to?

Because Carolyn wasn’t a stranger stepping into a stranger’s world. She’d visited Massie’s farm years earlier, alongside Rhonda, back when she was still working Capitol Hill agriculture policy and Massie was just another congressman with cattle back home. She was, by his own description, a very early proponent and practitioner of Making America Healthy Again, years before that phrase became a movement. The two reconnected, and what followed wasn’t a whirlwind so much as two people who already shared a language finally speaking it to each other directly.

They married legally in Kentucky on October 19th, then celebrated properly with a Christian ceremony back in Carolyn’s home state of Pennsylvania. The wedding itself told you everything about the life they were building together. Raw milk served alongside the wedding cake. Margaritas made from frozen peaches grown right there on the farm. Massie’s oldest grandson served as ring bearer. Rand Paul showed up. So did Jim Jordan, Warren Davidson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Victoria Spartz, a guest list that looked less like a political who’s who and more like a group of genuine friends showing up for a man they respected.

The farm itself has become something of a shared project since. Massie has posted updates about the garden Carolyn’s been growing, planting flowers alongside vegetables and herbs, working the same ground he’s spent years building into a real, working homestead. Fifty head of beef cattle. Ducks and chickens Carolyn helped reestablish after they’d been absent for a while. This isn’t a hobby farm for photo ops. It’s the actual operation Massie has run for years, and the addition of ducks and a flourishing garden reads like a marriage settling into its rhythm through the work of daily life rather than through grand gestures.

Isn’t that the kind of story that gets buried under the noise of Washington headlines?

There’s a policy thread running through all of it too, one that connects the farm directly to the fight Massie has waged in Congress for over a decade. In March, he introduced the Interstate Milk Freedom Act alongside Maine Democrat Chellie Pingree, a genuine left right coalition bill aimed at stripping the FDA of its authority to block the interstate sale of raw milk between states that have each independently legalized it. Executive branch agencies, Massie said, do not and should not have the power to shut down trade between peaceful farmers and willing consumers.

That’s not abstract policy for him. That’s his own kitchen table. The raw milk served at his wedding wasn’t a novelty. It was a direct expression of the exact principle he’s spent years trying to write into federal law, going back to a failed 2018 Farm Bill amendment that lost badly against a coalition of dairy industry lobbying groups. He’s kept introducing it anyway, version after version, session after session, because losing a vote has never been the same thing as losing the argument.

A man who spent over three decades building a life and a farm with one woman, grieved her loss without hiding it from the public, and then found his way back to building something new with someone who understood that world from the very beginning. Ducks in the yard. Flowers in the vegetable rows. Raw milk on the wedding table and a bill in Congress trying to get that same milk onto tables across state lines.

Real values. Real America. Sometimes the label writes itself.