The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is one of those three letter government organizations that every single American must be wary of.

On paper, this agency is all about shielding the country and environment from various threats. Supporting public health and projects like wastewater treatment also fall under the purview of the EPA.

Unfortunately, this organization is far from on the up and up. Behind the scenes, the EPA - alongside countless other government agencies - has gotten up to some very bad acts.

Far too often, when people bring this up, they’re targeted by the establishment and accused of spreading misinformation. It’s also not uncommon to see critics targeted and shadowbanned on social media.

Nevertheless, the truth about groups like the EPA continues to come out. It’s why GOP Rep. Thomas Massie is leading the charge for this organization to be completely eliminated.

The Truth About the Crooked EPA