In the months after the COVID craze, Americans were told that taking rushed vaccines was the only way to see a return back to normal. Politicians, big pharma, and other so-called experts insisted that without taking COVID shots, there would be no escaping from masking, social distancing, and shutdowns.

There were a lot of promises made about these vaccinations, too. Supposedly, they were the key to keeping the virus contained and preventing the spread of symptoms. As we all know, however, these claims had zero merit.

COVID vaccines did nothing but make big pharma big money and inflict avoidable injuries on the public. Meanwhile, Americans who proposed alternative anti-virus measures, such as Ivermectin, were branded as silly conspiracy theorists who didn’t know what they were talking about.

However, breaking developments are now showing that folks who encouraged Ivermectin use were right all along.

What the Medical Establishment Doesn’t Want You to Know

