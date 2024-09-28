Political scientists are fond of using the term “nation-state” in reference to a large organized groups of people with shared characteristics who occupy a space within defined borders. Nation-states have a common identity that almost always takes the form of race or ethnicity.

The Democrats have left the southern border unguarded, turning our nation-state into a nation that will soon resemble the entirety of the globe. Leftism is on track to steer humanity toward borderless lands ruled by a dystopic one world government.

At this point, it is fair to ask, why even bother having a nation if you allow anyone to saunter in and take advantage of our taxpayer-funded government services?

A One-Party Nation Might be in Our Future

It might not be long until the Democrats win every election. The strategy of flooding the nation with impoverished minorities seeking revenge on white people for the sins of colonialism is working.

Poor third world residents make the trek to the United States with the hopes of getting a low or no-cost apartment in public housing and an EBT card. Nearly every single one of those immigrants votes Democrat.

The open southern border creates a pipeline in which newbies to the United States grant citizenship and vote Democrat without ID. Even those who don’t bother filling out the paperwork necessary to become citizens end up voting Democrat anyway. There is no driver’s license, Social Security card or other national ID requirement necessary to cast a vote in United States elections.

The end result will inevitably be permanent Democratic rule. We are gradually transitioning into a one-party nation similar to dictatorial China and Russia. If we continue on our current trajectory, it is not a question of if we become a one-party nation but when.

The Democrats are Even Importing Immigrants by Plane

Though the mainstream media doesn’t show it, the Democrats are stooping to the low of importing voters by way of airplanes. The worst part is those planes are flying directly to swing states. The legacy media is attempting to conceal the fact that the Biden-Harris administration is flying immigrants to these specific states:

· Pennsylvania

· Wisconsin

· Ohio

· Arizona

Each of the states listed above is a swing state in the upcoming election. Many of those immigrants are being flown in from CHNV nations first class.

CHNV is an acronym that stands for Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Such CHNV immigrants are considered inadmissible aliens as they do not qualify for legal immigration into the United States.

Less Than a Million Votes Might Decide the Election

The diabolical Democrats are tilting the electorate in their favor by importing third-world immigrants into the states that ultimately decide the election. Though the Dems will inevitably argue that the better solution is to eliminate the electoral college to reduce the power of swing state votes, there is no denying they are playing dirty pool.

The shocking truth is a couple hundred thousand votes in America’s swing states might decide the election. Some immigration experts suspect the Democrats have imported more than 30 million illegal immigrants through the southern border and planes.

If those imported voters decide the upcoming presidential election and Congressional elections, we’ll be on a direct path toward a one-party permanent pseudo-dictatorship.

The Biden-Harris Playbook is Straight out of the Soviet Union

Vladimir Lenin, the dictator of Russia prior to the nightmarish Stalin regime, was famous for touting the merits of a one-party state. Totalitarians like Lenin, Biden and Harris secretly (or even openly) insist a dictatorship is more efficient than democracy. Building a populist consensus through democracy takes time, concessions and significant effort.

If Harris has her way, the Democrats will continue importing voters to the point that it becomes impossible for Republicans to win another election. Our future might be similar to that of the Soviet Union in which we have a “mono party”, borderline socialism and top-down decision-making with a fully centralized command economy.

Though hybrid approaches to government and economics have worked to a certain extent in France and the Scandinavian countries, they’ve also failed in Venezuela and Russia. If Americans are wise, they won’t take the risk of centralizing power through one party Democratic rule.

The conflict between the left and right ultimately boils down to taxation without representation. Similar to the British lording over the American colonists through taxation without representation, the Democrats seek to tax Americans without representing their interests.

In contrast, the political right wants to deport illegals who haven’t paid taxes and represent you, the hardworking taxpayer.