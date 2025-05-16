When COVID vaccines were rolled out to the public, Americans could tell it was too much, too soon. Traditionally, the development, testing, and release of these medicines required about five years. This was an essential period of time to ensure their legitimate safety and efficacy.

All of that went out the window with COVID.

Big pharma saw the fearmongering surrounding this fairly benign virus as a huge moneymaking opportunity. They didn’t hesitate to act and instead threw together the COVID vaccine in a matter of months.

After their release to the public, big pharma and its mouthpieces insisted these vaccines were safe and effective. Anyone who questioned this became subject to name calling and accusations of not caring about public health.

Americans were also told that COVID vaccines would end virus transmission. They did no such thing. Countless people that took multiple jab doses went on to catch the virus and pass it along to others.

Though while the COVID vaccine didn’t live up to any of its promises, it did kill at least 38,000 people.

This is Devastating

During a sitdown with journalist Tucker Carlson, Americans for Health Freedom founder Mary Talley Bowden MD revealed the truth about COVID vaccinations.

Bowden explained these shots should have been pulled from the market a long time ago. After revealing the 38,000 deaths that came to pass, the doctor then said many of her patients were severely injured by COVID jabs.

Some of the worst injuries include skin lesions, heart defects, and more. While some folks are attempting to detox from these vaccines, others don’t have that option. In addition to the 38,000 deaths, many living people are stuck with irreversible harm caused by COVID shots.

While sitting down with Carlson, Bowden said that any other medication with this track record would’ve been recalled a long time ago. An antibiotic, for instance, that caused such harm to the public wouldn’t be allowed for ongoing public consumption.

However, when it comes to the COVID vaccine, the powers that be aren’t letting it go.

Reporting From VAERS

The 38,000 deaths have been documented by the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS); though, these types of cases are notoriously underreported.

This means there are likely many more deaths stemming from COVID vaccines. Some were undoubtedly written off by medical officials as caused by something else. Not every family who’s lost a loved one to these shots even knows how to officially report it.

When we take all of this information into account, the 38,000 number just barely scratches the surface. This is why so many people adamantly spoke out against COVID vaccinations once they were first brought to market.

Initially, the establishment met this resistance by trying to bribe Americans with coupons and cash prizes. Very quickly, they next transitioned to threats of job loss and societal exclusion.

There is Little Recourse For Justice

Because of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, vaccine manufacturers enjoy total immunity from prosecution, even when their products cause harm or death.

This law is one that big pharma routinely uses to its advantage. Without any legal accountability, vaccine manufacturers have virtually no incentive to do their due diligence when it comes to any shots.

They can easily throw something together, claim it’s safe and effective, and then shrug their shoulders when adverse reactions happen. We’ve seen this take place during COVID and there’s no sign that future vaccinations are going to be any safer.

Because of this, people like Mary Talley Bowden are urging Americans to be fully informed before they consent to vaccination. Bowden, based in Texas, has also committed to providing official immunization exemptions to anyone in the state who needs them.

Across the country, other doctors who care about medical freedom are also advocating for their patients’ rights. Sadly, these folks are wholly outnumbered by establishment physicians who serve big pharma, rather than we the people.

Prepare For COVID 2.0

Behind the scenes, big pharma is already trying to make the bird flu become the next COVID virus. Back in December, Dr. Deborah Birx was on CNN, advocating for mass vaccination against the bird flu.

As many Americans will remember, Birx was front and center during COVID. She worked alongside Anthony Fauci to rip away Americans’ freedoms. Like Fauci, Birx also advocated for a laundry list of restrictions that she routinely disregarded.

When it comes to public health, none of these people can ever be trusted again. Each and every one is compromised and more concerned with making money. If it comes down to the almighty dollar vs. the public health of Americans, they’ll choose the almighty dollar each and every time.

Moving forward, your best sources for learning the truth about medicine and health will come from citizen journalists and/or independent investigators. Unlike mainstream reporters, these people aren’t compromised by big pharma and will share the truth with their audiences.