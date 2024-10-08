The plight of illegal immigration is something that everyday Americans are all too familiar with. We’ve seen this nightmare play out amid rising crime rates and chaos at the southern border. Adding insult to injury, US citizens are rapidly losing their jobs to foreigners who are willing to work for pennies on the dollar.

None of this is sustainable. However, it is part of the Biden administration’s agenda to permanently tip power in favor of the Democrats. Once there are enough illegal aliens in America, the left will then push to give them citizenship and voting rights. If this happens, Republicans will lose every single election for generations to come.

Though while the agenda to promote illegal immigration is quite clear, there’s one thing Americans aren’t aware of. To this day, the Biden administration is actively punishing immigrants who abide by our nation’s law and attempt to legally enter the United States.

It’s Worse Than You Thought

While Joe Biden and his Democratic allies roll out the red carpet for illegals, they’re doing the opposite for migrants who actually respect American immigration laws. Right now, the current administration has determined that anyone legally migrating to the United States needs to have a COVID vaccine.

Of course, Democrats argue this is about “the science” and keeping everyone safe. The facts, however, don’t bear this out. COVID vaccines did not live up to the hype or promises surrounding them. These shots not only failed to prevent the spread of the virus, but they also didn’t keep people from catching COVID.

In fact, people who receive these vaccinations still showed visible virus symptoms, forcing them to self-isolate. Across the board, the shots that were supposed to keep the virus at bay and make the world safer were not a success.

Given these facts, one has to wonder why the Biden administration is so bent on making legal immigrants take these shots in order to gain citizenship. On its face, this is just an extra, unnecessary hoop to jump through, which discourages adherence to immigration laws.

Meanwhile, illegal immigrants who hop over the southern border with no respect for US immigration law are not required to show proof of COVID vaccination.

Republicans Move to Take a Stand

On X, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie revealed the Biden administration’s efforts to punish legal immigrants, while giving illegal aliens a free ride. In alerting Americans to what’s happening, the congressman also drew attention to HR 4726.

This bill would simply roll back the COVID vaccine mandate for legal immigrants who are seeking residency or permanent citizenship in the United States. At the end of the day, there’s just no reason for such an order to be in place. It has zero basis in science or health.

To this day, Americans have never received a proper apology for the unjust efforts to force rushed vaccines on the public. Though given the Biden administration’s efforts to impose this on legal immigrants, it’s quite clear that Democrats have learned absolutely nothing.

Enough is Enough

When President Trump was in office, the rates of illegal immigration decreased, leaving Americans safer and better off. Right now, it’s clear that Democrats intend to continue as they have been, punishing legal migrants and American citizens while rewarding lawbreakers.

That is something this country cannot afford. This November, Americans have an opportunity to put an end to this. Bringing Trump back to the White House will accomplish a series of necessary goals that are long overdue.

At the top of the list would be restoring the immigration reforms that Joe Biden repealed after Democrats installed him in the White House. Next up would be signing off on HR 4726 and removing the COVID vaccine mandate for legal immigrants.

It’s very telling that the Biden administration has this requirement in place for migrants who actually respect US immigration law. Meanwhile, folks who just walk across the southern border are granted hotel stays, prepaid debit cards, and even driver's licenses. All of this happens on the dime of the US taxpayer, even while everyday people are struggling.

November is right around the corner. This may be our last chance as Americans to put an end to the chaos that Democrats have spearheaded for the past four years. If the left manages to steal a second election from President Trump, they’ll become even more emboldened to move forward with bad policies.

There will be even more unnecessary hoops for legal migrants to jump through, while illegals are just handed citizenship. Things don’t have to be this way, yet our time to fix it is quickly running out. After all, Democrats aren’t slowing down their efforts to seize indefinite power in this country.

On November 5, it’s crucial for every single freedom-loving American to show up at the polls and vote for Trump. Without a Trump win, the United States as we know it may be permanently finished.