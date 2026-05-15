When does the fake opposition stoop to using such desperate tactics against a man like Thomas Massie? A man that really cares about liberty.

Sam Husseini, on X recently, made some wild claims about Massie, calling him “controlled opposition,” funded by billionaire Jeff Yass, and having inside information on the Epstein network.

Husseini uses Sibel Edmonds, the well-known FBI whistleblower, who says that Massie blocks bipartisan impeachments and holds onto knowledge that could bring down the elite class. This is the type of rumor mill nonsense that spreads quickly through echo chambers, portraying Massie as a puppet instead of an honest man who has been standing firm on principle for years.

Massie Will not be Smeared Without a Fight

Rep. Massie has established himself as one of congress’s most dedicated fiscal conservatives. He regularly votes against massive spending bills that increase our national debt.

Remember when Massie stood strong against the omnibus spending bills filled with pork? He forced roll call votes on amendments to expose wasteful spending, which infuriated party leaders who wanted to push through as much unnecessary spending as possible.

On war powers, Massie insists that congress authorize any military intervention before a president sends troops into another endless Middle East conflict. That is precisely what the Constitution intended.

His “no” vote on giving Biden authority to intervene in Iran underscores his commitment to America first values, putting people and dollars before politics.

And here is where those who criticize rep. Massie like Husseini fall flat on their conspiracy theories. They label Massie “controlled opposition” simply because he does not follow every impeachment rabbit trail. While bipartisanship sounds great until you see how easily impeachment efforts devolve into circus acts that dilute actual accountability.

Rep. Massie prefers structural reforms such as auditing the federal reserve or eliminating other unconstitutional federal agencies versus performative spectacles.

Jeff Yass? The education advocate supports many of the libertarian leaning causes Massie advocates for, including educational freedom. That is not controlling him, that is aligned in achieving policy victories empowering parents to have choices over government monopolies.

Next look at the Epstein aspect of the smear campaign. As it becomes even more intense. Rep. Massie has called publicly for the complete release of the client list, and urges the DOJ to stop shielding powerful individuals and name names. He has also tweeted directly about it, encouraging greater transparency on the Epstein network that implicated members of both parties with criminal activity.

Hiding the information? Far from it! Rep. Massie works under the constraints of classified briefings and committee access, advocating for declassifying documents without making a spectacle that would endanger his sources or harm ongoing legal proceedings. Compare that to lawmakers who make promises they cannot keep and hide behind national security classifications.

Subscribers can read the rest of the smear attempt on Massie and check our archives for a deep dive into even more deep state diversions.