Can’t dig your way out from massive, generational debt if you keep spending like a crack head on holiday. Thomas Massie has been warning about our budget crisis for years. The U.S. National Debt Clock shows us at over $36,761,858,383,967 and counting, even after DOGE cuts to the tune of $160 billion thus far. That’s just a nibble from the gargantuan snack that our 36 trillion dollar debt represents.

Massie has been passing out real-time American debt badge for some time. He’s been a vocal proponent for a balanced budget, which we’ve not been able to achieve for decades. The most important questionto ask is why.

Balanced Budget? A True Unicorn in the U.S.

The last time the U.S. federal budget was “balanced,” with a surplus even, was in 2000 under Bill Clinton. We had $128 billion extra dollars. Since that time, we’ve operated in debt. It’s not as if the Clinton’s weren’t abusing taxpayer dollars, though, and we potentially could have seen even more abundance. Here’s what caused the surplus at the time:

During this time there were laws in place that reduced the deficit, but some people argue that the real spending was masked, and this is how a so-called surplus was achieved.

In 2000 for example, the unified surplus was $236 billion, but the on-budget surplus was only about $86 billion with most of the “excess” coming from Social Security trust fund surpluses. During the late 1990s, Social Security collected more in payroll taxes than it paid out, and these excess funds were put into Treasury securities.

Now, we’ve got massive social security fraud, eating into one of the biggest expenses in government.

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has found payments to 150-year-olds, dead people, illegal immigrants, and more. Even though it was found that the 150-year-old payments were going to individuals with missing birthdates, causing the outdated programming to default to a birthdate which would indicate that they’re 150, making this a technical snafu rather than fraud, there are indeed instances of fraud and abuse. This also doesn’t excuse the SSA Inspector General report from 2023 that showed more than 19 million records for people born before 1920 lacked death data, with 44,000 people receiving benefits.

Then there are the claims by DOGE staffer Antonio Garcias, who claims that Social Security numbers (SSNs) have been used by noncitizens to receive checks and to commit voter fraud. He says that millions of SSNs were issued by the Biden administration, mostly to illegal immigrants.

Musk also claims that in April 2025, a scammer stole 400,000 SSNs, and sold them on the black market. There are also smaller-scale cases of fraud documented by the Social Security Inspector General. Musk also suggests that 40% of phone calls to the SSA office are from people trying to commit fraud, and divert senior’s paychecks to their own accounts.

Clinton also benefited from the .com boom that put money in many people’s pockets, and generated a huge income for the U.S. which had little to do with his policies.

And finally, Clinton used cash-based accounting methods that gave an overly optimistic projections about our wealth to sway Americans. The “surpluses” didn’t account for long-term unfunded liabilities. Nor did this “surplus” come from the Clinton family’s highly questionable acts in Haiti. Their so-called non-profit received USAID money and spent less than 2% of it on relief to Haiti. Chelsea Clinton received more than $84 million from USAID, and spent $10 million of it on her wedding. It’s simple money-laundering.

Spending is Out of Control

DOGE has already identified more than $100 billion in waste, fraud, and abuse. We’re discovering that almost every single person in Congress has a family member running an NGO that receives taxpayer funds. The spending on infinite wars, and propping up elected officials with backroom deals, must end if we’re ever to get out of debt.

In fiscal year 2024, the interest alone on our outstanding debt was $1.126 trillion, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Net interest payments, which subtract interest income from federal investments like trust funds, were $881 billion, if you ask the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). For fiscal year 2025, the CBO projects net interest payments will rise to $952 billion, driven by a national debt of approximately $36.2 trillion and an average interest rate of around 3.3% as of October 2024.

Servicing the debt is now costing us trillions, since our debt levels have grown and interest rates have gone up. Interest payments now exceed spending on major programs like Medicare and defense, consuming about 13% of the federal budget.

The Fed as a Private Entity

What’s more, the institution that dictates much of the U.S. government’s fiscal policy, the Federal Reserve, was created in 1913 to address banking instability after the panic of 1907. It has 12 regional banks that are private corporations owned by member banks. It is not subject to direct government control. The Fed is not a purely private entity. Its Board of Governors is a federal agency, its profits benefit the Treasury, and its mission is set by Congress – and we’ve seen how much we can trust most of the Congress. They’ve all got foreign PACS in their pockets.

The Fed’s operations, oversight, and legal status make it a hybrid institution that supposedly serves public goals, but it really does the bidding of its corrupt stakeholders, including making the interest we pay on our so-called debt go higher.

