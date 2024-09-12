Edward Snowden has arguably been one of the most controversial figures within the intelligence community, as he provided a decade-early warning of some of the constitutional rights violations that would plague society in the 2020s.

Even after being proven right about many of his claims, Edward Snowden has still had to remain in Russia due to his traitor status in the United States. In reality, the tech companies and corrupt factions of our government that surveil and trample on free speech are the true traitors, and Snowden should be able to return to the United States as a pardoned hero.