Beltway mavericks Thomas Massie and Mike Lee are valiantly pushing to the end of the Federal Reserve. The Fed has single-handedly thrust the nation into debt, electing to base our currency on fiat money as opposed to the gold standard.

Massie and Lee intend to right the Fed’s wrongs through the Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act (HR 8421).

Abolishing the Fed is Easier Said Than Done

Aside from renegades like Ron Paul and Marjorie Taylor Greene, the majority of the beltway lawmakers have reverence for convention including the Fed. Massie is one of the few exceptions as exemplified by his recent comment about how the Fed devalues the United States dollar through the monetization of debt.

In total, 21 cosponsors expressed formal support for Massie’s “End the Fed” bill. Moreover, Massie posted a poll on X to gauge public sentiment for the proposed change. The poll results revealed 86% of more than 115,000 respondents support Massie’s idea of ending the Fed.

Monetizing debt and constantly turning on the government currency printing press through a fiat money approach leads to runaway inflation. If Massie and Lee have their way, the Fed will be forced to transfer assets to the United States Treasury Department. Once the Fed’s assets are transferred, the Fed would halt all operations and eventually disband.

Those against Massie’s plan question how the nation’s Treasury Department would manage the country’s currency. Moreover, there is the question of how the nation would retransition back to currency based on the gold standard as opposed to fiat money. Some Congress members are also pushing to shift monetary policy power away from the Fed to the legislative branch.

The Questionable Transition From the Gold Standard to Fiat Currency

The groundwork for the transition away from the gold standard to fiat money was originally laid in 1933. It was nearly one century ago when Congress passed a joint resolution that nullified creditors' rights to demand gold payments.

President Nixon officially ended the nation's gold standard half a century ago when announcing we would no longer convert United States dollars to gold at fixed values. The logic in shifting away from the gold standard was to correct the overvaluation of the dollar and attempt to address the nation's expanding trade deficits.

The pivot to fiat money paved a tumultuous path toward Modern Monetary Theory or MMT for short. The MMT approach is dangerous as it empowers the Fed to print an infinite number of dollars to pay for all spending authorized by beltway lawmakers. There is no longer a need to issue and sell bonds to finance such spending programs.

The solution is clear: return to the gold standard and currency will once again be backed by something of meaningful value. Even partially basing the dollars of tomorrow on silver would be better than the current fiat approach.

Massie and Lee are Calling for a Return to Sanity

The elimination of the Fed constitutes a step back to restoring the foundation of our nation’s currency. The fiat approach that wantonly churns out dollar after dollar is a proven failure. Even if the Fed were eliminated, the effort would likely be in vain if the overarching change did not include a transition back to the gold standard.

Critical thinkers demand to know: what sense is there shifting control of the money supply from Fed bankers to Congress if lawmakers refuse to turn off the money spigot? If Congress decides to keep the currency printing presses humming, inflation would inevitably continue.

As noted by Massie, ongoing inflation causes retirees to “…see their savings evaporate due to the actions of a central bank pursuing inflationary policies that benefit the wealthy and connected. If we really want to reduce inflation, the most effective policy is to end the Federal Reserve."

If We Don’t End the Fed, We Should at Least Audit Them

Though ending the Fed might be somewhat of a pipe dream, an audit of the organization would be helpful. When bringing his proposed legislation to “End the Fed” to the floor of congress, Massie also introduced another Act: H.R. 24, the Federal Reserve Transparency Act.

The purpose of the accompanying bill is to force an audit of the Fed. Massie is proudly accepting a passing of the torch from Ron Paul who originally introduced H.R. 24 in 2009

The hope is that an audit of the Fed would serve as the negative reinforcement necessary to make the nation’s money-controllers change their ways. The Fed is a bloated, unchecked behemoth of an organization with a dangerous level of autonomy.

If we don’t end the Fed, the least we can do is audit it at least once per year or even once every financial quarter.