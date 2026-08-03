Double standards regarding election interference expose those behind the storyline

When election-interference allegations against the people’s republic of china (prc) are timely and serve the desired narrative — with outrage erupting on cue — those same voices go quiet when evidence indicates Israeli influence has shaped u.s. Policy and primary elections through large-scale campaign contributions. This selective blindness is based on nothing more than raw political power and a reluctance to cross the one foreign actor in Washington that has zero scrutiny. As a result, we have a rigged debate in which some countries are designated as “threats,” while others receive protection regardless of the evidence.

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The real foreign influence in primary elections

While Politicians and journalists rant about PRC efforts to affect voting outcomes and ignore the fact that pro-Israel advocacy groups spend far more money influencing elections than virtually all domestic lobbies combined, these organizations do not simply advocate.

Rather, they identify and destroy candidates who question why the USA provides unlimited financial support to Israel and/or why military forces remain stationed abroad at taxpayer expense indefinitely.

When the party that spends money to influence elections receives congressional hearings regarding its spending, while the other party receives congressional approval to continue receiving money to influence elections, the claims of interference become a farce.

Why does one country’s money get a congressional hearing while another’s gets a pass through Congress year after year?

This occurs because questioning this reality will end a career much quicker than any Chinese organization attempting to interfere in elections could possibly achieve.

Which organizations benefit most from the hypocrisy?