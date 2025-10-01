Sassy Thomas Massie's America First

Are you ready for a little… freedom?

The American uniparty rewards complacency and punishes leaders with principles.



Politicians who are not afraid to stand up to bad deep-state actors often end up on the receiving end of vicious political attacks. Meanwhile, the system rewards dishonesty and mindless herding behavior.



Massie is a classic example of this case.



Americans voted for no more wars, transparency on the Epstein files, and lower debt. Massie has stood firm in his efforts to deliver these requests, even at the point of breaking ties with his party.



A just system would reward such integrity. Instead, elite war mongers have been raising millions to attempt to destroy Massie’s political career.

Massie is a true America First candidate, and the future of our country depends on patriots like him who stand up for Americans. Americans are starving for authentic leaders, not RINO puppets who betray the public.

The Orchestrated Attack on an America First Patriot

As the RINO political theatre continues to accelerate in 2025, Massie has stood out as one of the few America First voices in our country. His principled stands have made him one of the Deep State’s most urgent targets.

Massie has valiantly stood up against these baseless attacks and has been raising record funds to avoid being primaried in the upcoming election.

MAGA KY, which has primarily criticized Massie for his actions related to foreign policy and the Epstein files, has spent nearly $2 million trying to dethrone him. In response, Massie has raised around $1.7 million this year, largely through smaller donations.



IT’S THE PEOPLE VERSUS THE ELITE NOW!



Americans are starving for an authentic, America First candidate who will fight for their rights, and Massie is one of the few options out there.



Sadly, many of his GOP colleagues have refused to stand by him, leaving Massie to fight the deep state on his own.



Johnson recently expressed how he viewed Massie as an active force working against the GOP.

“He is actively working against his team almost daily now and seems to enjoy that role. So he is, you know, deciding his own fate.”

Many GOP members simply want someone who will pretend to stand against authoritarianism and blindly vote for any legislation that the Republican Party pushes.



Massie has exposed how Republicans merely pretend to be against authoritarianism.

“Most democrats are just fine with this kind of totalitarian state that the bureaucrats are pushing on us. But Republicans at least pretend to be against these things.”

The attacks on Massie prove that Americans have been provided with the illusion of choice. Politicians who attempt to push back against the Uniparty can expect swift and forceful political attacks.



Many Americans recognize that Massie is the real deal and will continue to stand behind Massie amid these attacks.



America First in Every Way

Massie has proven that he will only support America First measures and won’t blindly vote for Republican sponsored legislation. He is also prepared to address the issues that Republicans want to sweep under the rug.



Leading the Charge Against Epstein

Massie has been spearheading a movement to bring full transparency to the Epstein files, but only four other Republicans voiced their support.

How is there not bipartisan support for the conviction of sex trafficking?



Many Americans voted Red because they were promised the truth about the Epstein files, and it is highly honorable that Massie has remembered this fact and pushed for the release of these files.



Massie should not have to be the lone wolf Republican pushing for justice.

Uncovering J6 Lies



Massie has also been relentless in pursuing the truth about J6, grilling Garland for failing to provide information about the FBI’s activity during the protests.

THEY HAVE GIVEN US NOTHING AFTER MORE THAN FOUR YEARS!

Massie has also called out federal agencies for their failure to investigate other matters related to J6, pointing out the massive cover-up that federal agencies have been participating in.

Without full transparency, we have no hope of ever being able to trust our own federal agencies, which we fund with our tax dollars.





Rigorous Second Amendment Support

Massie has also been one of the most vocal proponents of Americans’ Second Amendment rights. He has even taken measures further than many traditional GOP members, fighting for more radical gun freedom by pushing back against the proposal for bump stock bans.



Massie’s strong pushback against the ATF was instrumental in ensuring our federal agencies didn’t strip citizens of their Second Amendment rights.



Massie was very vocal on this topic in 2017.

“You have some congressmen right now who are asking the ATF to pervert the language of the law to ban bump-fire-enabling stocks. It is the height of legislative malpractice to ask the executive branch to legislate.”

Years later, courts ruled that federal agencies were exceeding their authority by misinterpreting legal definitions. This move will ensure that federal agencies can’t use their authority to encroach on Americans’ constitutionally guaranteed gun rights.





Standing up to the Covid Tyranny



Massie was the only politician who deeply questioned the financial ruin that the CARES Act would produce. His predictions about the inflationary impact of this Act came true in 2022.

Most importantly, he has continued to be a strong proponent for ensuring our medical liberties are never violated again.



Massie has called for an end to ineffective mRNA products, which should never have been mandated in the first place.

TRUST THE SCIENCE. THE VACCINE IS SAFE AND EFFECTIVE.



We all remember the faux science propaganda that our federal agencies shoved down our throats.

Massie’s efforts will help us dethrone the conniving thugs behind the CDC and FDA who trampled on our medical liberties during Covid.

America First by Opposing Needless Wars

One of the main reasons Massie has experienced these attacks is that he has refused to blindly stand behind the military-industrial complex.

Our Pentagon budget has surpassed $1 trillion, trouncing the highs of the Biden crime administration. This is the same organization that can’t even pass an audit.



WHAT HAPPENED TO CUTTING GOVERNMENT WASTE AND EXPOSING FRAUD?



While many Republicans may appear to be anti-war when it benefits them, Massie has refused to compromise on these qualities.

Our debt is a ticking time bomb that politicians refuse to address. We have no hope of reducing our national debt if we continue to fund every foreign conflict and fail to investigate the corruption within the Pentagon.

Don’t Mess with Massie

For nearly a decade, Americans have shown the world that they love politicians who stand against the establishment. Massie is no exception, as he has valiantly withstood other attacks in the past.

Unlike many DC swamp rats, Massie can’t be bought or controlled and will continue to stand his ground. He has made this fact clear amid multiple attacks.

“You don’t have anything over me. You could literally take everything I've got, and I could create it again. I refuse to be a Thespian in this failure theatre.”

This political threat that the RINOs and DNC have been engaging in has gotten us nowhere. Many Americans are starving for a true America First policy, and Massie is one of the few politicians with the fortitude needed to deliver.





