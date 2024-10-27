Thomas Massie, the Kentucky Representative, is a staunch supporter of Second Amendment rights and gun ownership. His beliefs align with many Americans’ views on guns, which are philosophical, legal, and political in nature. He recently bragged on X that his guns are better than military grade. Why would Massie be so bold?

Gun Rights are Under Attack in Congress

On a recent podcast discussing gun ownership, Massie said, “When you’re trying to support gun ownership in Congress, there’s almost not a day that goes by where they are trying to ban guns.” Massie understands as a libertarian that the Second Amendment protects individual liberties, and these liberties are being stripped from us one by one.



Why Second Amendment Rights Are of Utmost Significance

What it Looks Like Without a Second Amendment

Second Amendment rights are a bulwark against absolute tyranny by a corrupt government, which seems to completely ignore the Constitution put in place by our forefathers. When the Second Amendment says that our right to own guns “shall not be infringed upon,” this is an absolute statement. No form of gun control is acceptable to Massie and many others who believe that without guns, we’d be at the mercy of sick, satanist tyrants.

In countries like Canada that don’t protect the right to bear arms for its citizens, absolute tyranny is already underway. Bill C-293 gives the Canadian government complete control over people’s lives. Touted as a way to prepare for pandemics, it forces people into subservience. At the mere possibility of a pandemic – like say, COVID, planned and created over 20 years ago – the Canadian government can completely control the population. The bill allows the government to:

Shut down industrial agriculture (while Bill Gates and the Deep State puppets plan to force-feed everyone fake meat created in a lab).

Forced mask mandates and quarantines.

The shutdown of businesses.

In Australia, Crime Minister John Howard took guns from Australia in 1996. When the Covid bioweapon was released on the planet, the country had some of the most Orwellian and Draconian lock-downs of any other country. Why? No one could defend themselves against government tyranny. Legislation was passed to allow Covid officers to break into your home without a warrant to enforce a “quarantine.” Now, Kamala wants to do the same thing to Americans.

Massie argues that gun ownership protects a population from crime, government-overreach and is a fundamental right so that people can protect themselves and their families, their property, and their God-given rights.

Why Massie is Against Kamala Taking Your Gun

Massie is a steely opponent to gun control laws that affect law-abiding citizens, and their constitutional rights. Government officials like Kamala that want to limit responsible ownership of firearms in the name of reducing violence is a cover for being able to infringe more fully on personal liberties. The only reason the government doesn’t take over the entire populace is because American citizens are some of the most heavily armed people on the planet. There are 120.5 guns per 100 people. Massie’s libertarian leanings are due to a strong sense that the government should never dictate people’s lives, opinions, medical sovereignty and more, but you can see how little the Deep State dictators care about the people.

Harris wants to limit high-capacity magazine guns, assault-style rifles, and other weapons, but why? Look at what happened in Australia and Canada, and you can see what they’ve got planned for U.S. citizens.

Why We Love Our Guns in America

Guns not only protect us from the Deep State’s overreach and lawfare, but they protect us from the murders, rapists, felons, and aggravated assaults on the rise since Kamala allowed millions of criminal immigrants into our country. Violent crimes are up 55 percent. Without the Second Amendment, our right to assemble, freedom of speech, and refusal of tyranny dwindles significantly. Gun ownership gives “teeth” to the protection of our rights, which the Deep State seems to willfully ignore. You can’t have docile slaves if they’ve got guns, now, can you?