FLASHBACK: Massie Predicts ALL the chaos over the current spending bill

For years on end, we’ve all known that Democrats are way too amenable to wasteful spending. They’ve consistently run up the national deficit, with one excuse after the other about why it was the right way to go. In the meantime, everyday people are dealing with increasingly unaffordable day-to-day expenses.

Just as recently as December 2024, Democratic lawmakers were wanting to pull $200 billion from the Social Security Trust Fund. According to them, this is needed to increase benefits. However, without raising the eligible retirement age to offset the difference, America’s on a fast track to seeing Social Security run out by 2033, instead of 2034.

We the people are very much aware of the radical leftists who think that money grows on trees. However, what’s much less talked about are the Republicans in Name Only (RINOs) who also push for unnecessary expenditures.

We Have to Start Holding RINOs Accountable

Believe it or not, RINOs are even more dangerous than your most radically left-wing Democrats. Leftists like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are very clear about what they stand for and their opposition to fiscal responsibility.

RINOs, on the other hand, pretend to support conservatives and believe in conservative values. Then, when the time to act comes, they knife real Republicans in the back, all to get a pat on the head from Democrats.

