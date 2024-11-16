Nationwide, patriots are well aware of the ongoing threats that Democrats pose to our nation and liberties. Time and time again, the left has pulled out all the stops to seize power and impose control upon the masses. They want to have the final say on how Americans live, along with the ultimate power to punish anyone who dissents.

What often flies under the radar are the threats posed by Republicans in Name Only (RINOs). These folks may have an (R) next to their names on paper; yet behind the scenes, they’re working with Democrats to cut secret deals and leave everyday people twisting in the wind.

RINOs, in many ways, are far more dangerous than Democrats. While Democrats are open about their opposition to conservative values, RINOs feign support for these values, only to betray Americans when it counts the most.

Unfortunately, our nation’s Congress is currently full of RINOS who need to be shown the door.

House Speaker Mike Johnson: The Ultimate RINO

Since landing the House speakership, Johnson had repeatedly knifed conservatives in the back. We saw this when he voted against a measure that would have required the federal government to obtain a warrant before spying on Americans. Johnson previously supported this, yet walked it back after collaborating with Democrats in secret.

The House Speaker’s poor leadership has devolved so much that Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have begun calling for his ouster. Unfortunately, Johnson learned nothing from this and continues putting his interests above that of the nation’s.

It’s for this reason he’s been called out by none other than GOP Rep. Thomas Massie. Over the course of several years, Massie has been one of the bravest fighters in the conservative movement. He never backs down and always speaks truth to power.

Massie Holds Johnson’s Feet to the Fire

On the House floor, Massie slammed the House Speaker for trying to pull a fast one. In a nutshell, Johnson’s latest antics involve working to get a questionable appropriations bill passed into law without allowing congressional members to read it. He aims to do this by bringing the bill to the floor for a vote merely four days ahead of Christmas Eve.

This is intentional. The House Speaker knows his colleagues will be more inclined to approve CR legislation that’ll get them out of the door and home to their families sooner. Of course, if Johnson wanted to approach this process with integrity, he’d have the bill brought forward well before the days leading up to Christmas Eve.

Though the House Speaker doesn’t aim to operate with integrity. Amid a track record of being called out by conservatives before, Johnson doesn’t want his own colleagues to be able to see what they’re agreeing to.

It is precisely these underhanded tactics that conservatives have been railing against for years. This is also why so many Americans feel that our elected officials don’t have the country’s best interests at heart.

So long as people like Mike Johnson hold enough power to play games with bills that pass into law, nothing will change.

Conservative Lawmakers Must Hold the Line

Republicans can’t fall for the horrific false choice that the House Speaker is presenting. Johnson, right now, is hoping that GOP lawmakers will vote for a questionable appropriations bill without seeing the fine print. In doing this, he wants Republicans to believe this is the only way to keep the government funded and make it home for Christmas.

There’s no telling what’s in this legislation that Johnson is trying to push through in a hurry. Maybe it’s billions more dollars to Ukraine. Perhaps it’s more wasteful spending that will worsen inflation and cave to Democrats’ preferred pet projects. Whatever the case may be, it’s imperative for Republicans to thoroughly review any government funding bill before casting ‘yes’ votes.

House Leadership Needs to Change After November

On November 5, conservatives will vote not just in the presidential election, but also in the down ballot congressional races. Now, more than ever, it’s essential to make sure Republicans secure a solid majority in the lower chamber.

Nationwide, President Trump has endorsed key congressional candidates who will support him once he’s reelected. Come Election Day, we need to make sure these Republicans win their races and unseat both RINOs and Democrats alike.

Without serious changes, Mike Johnson will continue selling out conservatives and trying to force ‘yes’ votes on appropriations bills. To date, the House Speaker has enjoyed ample opportunities to shift gears and begin working for we the people. At every single turn, he’s rejected these opportunities in pursuit of his own agenda.

Now, it’s up to us, the silent majority, to heed Rep. Thomas Massie’s warning. We must make sure Republicans have the votes to remove Johnson’s speakership. Barring some serious and effective changes, the future of our nation is not looking good.