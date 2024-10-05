In 2024, patriots are well aware of the threats that Democrats pose to our basic freedoms and liberties. Time and time again, the left has sought to take power, override checks and balances, and get their way by any means necessary. They will not stop by their own volition and we the people have some tough battles ahead.

Equally as threatening are the RINOs of the country. Republicans in Name Only pretend to be in support of the conservative movement. Yet behind the scenes, they’re making deals with Democrats and working to undercut the work of real patriots.

Sadly, the House of Representatives is being led by someone like this. Speaker Mike Johnson, despite being a Republican on paper, is far removed from true conservative values. Now, he’s being called out for it accordingly by GOP Rep. Thomas Massie.

Holding Johnson’s Feet to the Fire

At every single turn, the House Speaker has sold out conservatives. Earlier this year, Johnson threw his weight behind a reckless, wasteful spending bill that only made life harder and more expensive for taxpayers.

Adding insult to injury, the so-called “Republican” then blocked an amendment that would have required federal agencies to obtain a warrant before spying on American citizens. Johnson, before going to the dark side, previously supported this amendment, yet later claimed he changed his mind.

Like real Americans, Republican lawmaker Massie is sick of Johnson’s game. Massie therefore took to X, openly warning the country that the sitting House Speaker is a “neocon.” In doing so, the GOP congressman stated Johnson wouldn’t deny this allegation. To this day, that statement is correct, as the House Speaker has made no efforts to dispute Massie’s claims.

We the people can’t afford to keep electing neocons and RINOs. They will work with Democrats everytime to embolden the deep state while everyday Americans suffer. Johnson is not fighting to make life better for people who are barely getting by. He’s not trying to lower spending or increase propensity.

Instead, the House Speaker is more interested in getting pats on the back from Democrats and making shady backroom deals. Enough is enough. Massie is a hero for making sure patriots know what Johnson is and why he’s unfit to remain in Congress for one more second.

The House Speaker is Pushing For More Spending

Amid constant betrayals of conservatives, Johnson has been called upon to step down from his position. Earlier this year, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene submitted a motion to have the House Speaker removed; yet Democrats and RINOs came to his aid. In response to the motion, Johnson made it clear that he has no intentions of voluntarily stepping down from office.

While remaining in House leadership, he’s determined to do as much damage as possible. This is evident as Johnson currently supports an expensive stopgap spending bill, while throwing in lip service about election integrity.

Make no mistake: the House Speaker has no genuine interest in election integrity; however, he hopes that pretending otherwise will make Republicans back the spending measure. Massie isn’t falling for it. The conservative congressman made it clear that he’ll be voting no on wasteful spending, while urging other Republicans to do the same.

Like his support for the last spending bill, Johnson is trying to confuse conservatives. In early October, the House Speaker declared that Republicans have an “obligation” to fund the government and secure elections. Though as Massie pointed out, when rubber meets the road, Johnson will abandon anything to do with election integrity the second Democrats push back on it.

We Need Real Conservative Patriots in Leadership

At every single opportunity, RINOs and neocons like Johnson will sell out conservatives. The House Speaker has no regard for the disastrous impacts that his actions have on everyday Americans who are just trying to get by.

This is why it’s more imperative than ever to get real conservative leaders in office. We have to boot out the Mike Johnsons, replacing them with real fighters like Thomas Massie and Rand Paul. We have to defeat RINOs and neocons in the primaries so they don’t poison the conservative movement long term.

Next month, many pro-MAGA conservatives are going to be on the ballot nationwide. In addition to voting for Trump, we also have to vote for real patriots who will fight for we the people. A Congress of RINOs and neocons will oppose Trump every time, while a Congress of true conservatives will work with Trump and help him get things done.

Unfortunately, Democrats, along with their undercover agents on our side of the aisle, have America in a chokehold. Time is running out to break free, make necessary changes, and take our country back. In many regards, the outcome of the elections on November 5 will be a make or break moment for this nation.