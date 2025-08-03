For generations, collective health levels in America have been on a decline. The rates of autism are increasing, something that’s recently been tied to the Hepatitis B vaccine. COVID jabs also did a number on this country, leaving many people with irreversible, adverse medical reactions.

Even the food that we eat on a daily basis isn’t safe. For too long, it’s been pumped with chemicals and additives, making us sick. After decades of us consuming this food, big pharma makes billions from people coming down with cancer, hypertension, and a series of other preventable health issues.

It’s for this reason that President Trump established the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) commission shortly after starting his second term. This, combined with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leading the Department of Health and Human Services, has proven to be a major win for Americans.

Get 30% off for 1 year