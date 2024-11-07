In particular, his decision to push for free speech, accountability in the pharma industry, and higher standards for food companies poses a major threat to the establishment. His strong background in law and politics makes him well-suited to implement an attack on the system, especially since Trump wants to give him a cabinet position. RFK Jr.’s attacks on the pharma industry and other industries are crucial to ensuring the government does not damage anyone’s health.

Most people agree that polarization is getting out of control. But at the same time, many also believe it's okay to censor someone with certain political views. RFK Jr. pointed this fact out and noted that our country needs to move past this and preserve free speech so that we can heal.

There should be no exceptions to free speech, and when the DNC wants to censor someone as competent and diligent as RFK Jr., one has to wonder what he is on to.

Massie Defends RFK as Democrats Silence and Defame Him

In 2023, RFK Jr. appeared in a hearing in which he heavily criticized the democratic party for their censorship of free speech. This hearing has recently resurfaced, as it is jam-packed with key points on free speech.

During this hearing, Massie heavily defended RFK Jr. and criticized the democratic party for its hypocrisy.

“Wow. The irony and cognitive dissonance from the other side of the aisle. It’s deafening. You could cut it with a knife. They are at the same time denying that censorship is occurring, but suggesting that there’s more material that needs to be censored. This is a hearing on censorship that began with an effort, with a formal motion from the other side of the aisle, to censor Mister Kennedy. They do not want him to speak, yet that is the topic of the hearing.”

Since Kennedy can’t be controlled, one of the best ways for the DNC to silence him is to attempt to censor him and mock his views. Many have called RFK Jr. an anti-vaxxer, anti-semitic, racist, and other terms to attempt to deliver a blow to his credibility. When he tried to clarify his views and defend himself, he was often interrupted. Luckily, Massie stepped in to call out these members for interrupting him.

False Claims about Kennedy’s Vaccine Views

Many people have made false claims about Kennedy’s views on vaccines, merely because he took a strong stance against the covid vaccine. While Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense is highly critical of vaccines as they relate to health, the organization focuses on a very broad range of issues that impact children’s health.



Nevertheless, RFK Jr. has been a massive target for groups who have been going after “anti-vax” posters. He has landed a spot among the “disinformation dozen” by the Center for Countering Digital Hate. This is an extreme label given that RFK Jr. has just been pushing for vaccines to go through a more rigorous testing process.

The vaccine industry has been growing substantially in the past few years, and many people who look at the vaccine schedule in the 1970s-80s would probably be shocked at the list of all of the new recommended childhood vaccines. During the hearing, RFK Jr. clarified that he merely wants to ensure that vaccines are tested with the same rigor as other medications and medicines. This is a very small and reasonable ask, given how many vaccines the pharma industry is pushing on kids these days. RFK Jr. also clarified that he was not personally an anti-vaxxer, and had received some vaccines, although he was still strongly against the covid vaccine.

Malicious Censorship Under the Guise of Public Health

RFK Jr. mentioned that many people were accusing him of malinformation, as it was difficult to label his posts as misinformation because of all of the sources he cited. In other words, malinformation can merely be an inconvenient truth that the government doesn’t want the general population to know about.



RFK Jr. was banned on many forms of social media for his statements on some of the issues with the vaccine industry. Instagram recently announced that it had decided to lift the ban on RJK Jr. because he was running for president.

RFK Jr. also recalled how some of his content that was removed, and resulted in him being deplatformed, did not even address any points related to vaccines or other controversial topics.



“Five minutes into my speech, when I was talking about Paul Revere, YouTube deplatformed me. I didn’t talk about vaccines in that speech. I didn’t talk about anything that would be viewed as a foreboding subject. I was just talking about my campaign, conversations that we ought to be happy with each other as Americans. But I was shut down, and that is why the First Amendment is so important. Debate. Congenial, respectable debate is the fertilizer, it’s the water, it’s the sunlight, for our democracy.”

RFK Jr. is a huge threat to the deep state because he is pushing for corporate accountability and free speech. There is nothing hateful, divisive, or malicious about his content, and much of his content focuses on the need to unite the country.

Free Speech Heals

RFK Jr. made the point that enabling free speech and open conversations between people was one of the most healing things this country could do. Things got personal during the end of his speech when he noted that he did not believe that many of the people who signed this document to censor him actually thought he was racist or anti-semitic, as many people have been erroneously claiming.



RFK Jr. commented on how the toxic polarization in this country is destroying unity and progress. After making this quote, he noted that we need to start being kind to each other and respect each other more.

“This kind of division is more dangerous for our country than at any time since the American Civil War. And how do we deal with that? Every Democrat on this committee believes we need to end polarization. Do you believe that we can do this by censoring people? I’m telling you you cannot. That only aggravates and amplifies the problem.”

Most democrats would agree with RFK Jr.’s quote about the polarization in this country, yet they would still be in favor of censoring him. This is not the way forward, and sadly things will only likely become worse if our government attempts to censor people with different viewpoints.



RFK Jr. concluded by sharing an anecdote about one of the factors that made Ted Kennedy so successful. He noted that Ted often collaborated with people from all types of backgrounds, even ones that RFK Jr. had a very unfavorable opinion of. However, he noted that this decision reflected a lot of maturity and allowed Ted Kennedy to accomplish a lot in politics. Ted Kennedy had strong success creating new legislation during his time as a politician. Other politicians could take a lesson from Ted Kennedy.

RFK Jr. is a massive asset to our country’s government, and DNC politicians should move towards having open dialogues with him about key issues. Instead, they have decided to censor him and drive him away from the democratic party.



