In particular, his decision to push for free speech, accountability in the pharma industry, and higher standards for food companies poses a major threat to the establishment. His strong background in law and politics makes him well-suited to implement an attack on the system, especially since Trump wants to give him a cabinet position. RFK Jr.’s attacks on the pharma industry and other industries are crucial to ensuring the government does not damage anyone’s health.

Most people agree that polarization is getting out of control. But at the same time, many also believe it's okay to censor someone with certain political views. RFK Jr. pointed this fact out and noted that our country needs to move past this and preserve free speech so that we can heal.

There should be no exceptions to free speech, and when the DNC wants to censor someone as competent and diligent as RFK Jr., one has to wonder what he is on to.

Massie Defends RFK as Democrats Silence and Defame Him

In 2023, RFK Jr. appeared in a hearing in which he heavily criticized the democratic party for their censorship of free speech. This hearing has recently resurfaced, as it is jam-packed with key points on free speech.

During this hearing, Massie heavily defended RFK Jr. and criticized the democratic party for its hypocrisy.

“Wow. The irony and cognitive dissonance from the other side of the aisle. It’s deafening. You could cut it with a knife. They are at the same time denying that censorship is occurring, but suggesting that there’s more material that needs to be censored. This is a hearing on censorship that began with an effort, with a formal motion from the other side of the aisle, to censor Mister Kennedy. They do not want him to speak, yet that is the topic of the hearing.”

Since Kennedy can’t be controlled, one of the best ways for the DNC to silence him is to attempt to censor him and mock his views. Many have called RFK Jr. an anti-vaxxer, anti-semitic, racist, and other terms to attempt to deliver a blow to his credibility. When he tried to clarify his views and defend himself, he was often interrupted. Luckily, Massie stepped in to call out these members for interrupting him.

False Claims about Kennedy’s Vaccine Views

** Less than 60 days left for this deal below. **

Get 30% off for 1 year