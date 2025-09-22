RFK Jr. Exposes the Lies of mRNA Supporters

The lengths that big pharma employs to make money and deceive the American people shouldn’t be underestimated. This has been in the making for decades, which explains why the medical establishment is so deeply connected to the mainstream media and various branches of government.

Politicians, for many years now, have been relying on capital from special interest groups tied to big pharma. These groups pour funds into their campaign coffers, with the caveat that they vote for or against certain legislation.

Then, there’s the news cycle that constantly parrots the medical establishment’s talking points as gospel. Americans who dissent or raise any critical questions immediately get labelled as out of control conspiracy theorists.

Big pharma’s been doing this for quite some time…and they won’t stop without a fight. Though thankfully, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is leading the charge.

According to RFK Jr., what we’ve seen from the medical establishment as of late is just one of their many tricks. Even worse, it barely scratches the surface of what they can do.

mRNA Vaccines Are a Huge Part of This

During a sitdown on the Megyn Kelly Show, RFK Jr. exposed a huge part of what big pharma’s been doing behind the scenes.

One of their most effective tricks involves categorizing adverse reactions to mRNA vaccines as casualties of being “unvaccinated.” This intentionally skews the data, exaggerating the “safety” of said jabs, while fearmongering about the supposed “dangers” of not taking mRNA vaccines.

By going this route, the medical establishment intentionally hides injuries, deaths, and other complications from their shots. Furthermore, the official data tracking immunized people and their reactions to vaccines is also skewed.

As explained by the Health and Human Services secretary, people are only counted as “vaccinated” once they’ve had the shot in their body for 14 days. Therefore, any adverse reactions that manifest before a two week period are immediately classified as part of being unvaccinated.

This is a truly diabolical method of rigging the system, lying about mRNA vaccines, and lulling Americans in with a false sense of security. Yet, it’s what big pharma continuously relies upon to get their shots in arms and bolster their bottom lines.

They’ve Done This With Other Vaccines Too

For the past five years now, there’s been a lot of well deserved scrutiny of mRNA vaccines. Though it would be a mistake to think the medical establishment’s tricks aren’t extended to other shots as well.

While speaking out about this, RFK Jr. directly confirmed that even “traditional” vaccines have their data skewed by these same practices. Because of this, there’s no way to truly ascertain how safe and effective other vaccines are.

Every American had to be aware of this, especially when making decisions about which immunizations their children take. As things currently stand, we can’t afford to give big pharma the benefit of the doubt, nor can we assume they wouldn’t stoop to certain levels.

RFK Jr. is Already Working to Rectify This

As the Health and Human Services secretary, RFK Jr. has a lot of room to fight back against big pharma’s corruption.

He’s begun doing this with his Make America Healthy Again initiative. Through this work, COVID vaccines were recently removed from the federally recommended vaccine list. Moreover, RFK Jr. fired the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, this being a body well known for corruption.

Under the Health and Human Services secretary's leadership, Florida also made a major announcement. The state will no longer require children to receive certain vaccines in order to attend school. Other states can be expected to follow suit in the months ahead.

With time, we’re going to learn even more about big pharma and what they’ve been doing behind the scenes. Contrary to what the medical establishment wants Americans to think, none of it is good or the interest of public health.

Avoid mRNA Vaccines Like the Plague

mRNA technology is not safe for anyone to ingest. Over the years, this technology has been proven to carry risks of altering DNA via reverse transcription and integration into the human genome.

Once this happens, there’s no turning back or undoing the negative consequences. In more extreme cases, these changes to human DNA can ultimately weaken the immune system, making people more susceptible to sickness and disease.

All the while, big pharma doesn’t have to face the music for any of this. Thanks to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, manufacturers cannot be sued for harmful or defective products.

This law also removes all possible incentives for the medical establishment to do its due diligence before releasing vaccinations.

All is not lost, though. Over the next few years, RFK Jr. will continue exposing even more dirty secrets from big pharma. Brace yourself, because there’s no telling what comes next or just how deep these schemes go.