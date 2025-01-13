HAPPY BIRTHDAY THOMAS MASSIE Today is the last day for the birthday discount!

Autism is a blanket term used to describe poor social skills. People impacted by the condition may be prey to repetitive behaviors, speech challenges, and nonverbal communication.

Studies confirm that “more children have been diagnosed with autism than at any time since monitoring began more than two decades ago.”

Around 4% of 8-year-old boys and 1% of 8-year-old girls in the U.S. are afflicted with autism. These are the highest numbers since the Centers for Disease Control’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network was created in 2000.

If the numbers continue to rise unchecked, autism could theoretically break down society. That sounds crazy but what if 10-15% of the population had trouble functioning in normal society? What if 20% had trouble communicating?

In a society that teeters on the brink of amoral chaos on a daily basis, the added stressor of autism could push it into the abyss.

Why is autism on the rise?

The Environmental Camp

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.–who will head the Department of Health and Human Services under President Donald Trump–believes the rise in autism is connected to increased stress on human mitochondria.

According to the National Institutes for Health, “Mitochondria independently respond to stress and synthesize a stress protein from their own DNA.”

“Mitochondria are multifunctional life-sustaining organelles that represent a potential intersection point between psychosocial experiences and biological stress responses.”

What causes stress on these organelles? It’s hard to say. For RFK Jr., environmental factors such as the air we breathe the food we eat, and the medications we take can put stress on mitochondria.

One of the stressors is likely vaccinations. RFK Jr. bases his observation on a study conducted by Dan Olmstead, an investigative reporter for United Press International. Olmstead is the author of the Age of Autism reports in which he targeted the Amish population. Why? Because Amish parents do not ordinarily vaccinate children.

Olmstead located a family doctor in Lancaster, PA, who had treated thousands of Amish patients for over 25 years. The doctor claimed he had never seen an Amish person with autism.

Dick Warner, a water purification and natural health businessman who has visited Amish households all over the country, told Olmstead, “I’ve been working with Amish people since 1980. I have never seen an autistic Amish child—not one. I would know it. I have a strong medical background. I know what autistic people are like. I have friends who have autistic children.”

Olmsted came across an Amish woman in Lancaster County who had an autistic child. Upon investigation, he found out the child was adopted from China and had been vaccinated. The adoptive mother knew of two other autistic children. They, too, had been vaccinated.

Homefirst Health Services in metropolitan Chicago serves a largely unvaccinated population. The kids they treat have never been vaccinated and they don’t have autism, according to Olmstead.

“We have about 30,000 or 35,000 children that we’ve taken care of over the years, and I don’t think we have a single case of autism in children delivered by us who never received vaccines,” claimed Dr. Mayer Eisenstein, who founded the Homefirst practice in 1973.

Olmstead’s findings are interesting but not conclusive. No doubt environmental factors can and do stress mitochondria. Vaccines may be one of those stressors. But what about the psychological stressors? Do they play a role in the rising numbers of autism among the youth?

Psychological Stressors And Autism

According to The Amish Village, Amish culture has four core values: 1) Faith; 2) Family; 3) Community; and 4) Simplicity.

The Amish are also by and large conservative. “Democrats made a HUGE mistake raiding Amos Miller Organic Milk Farm,” says a pro-Trump Wall Street Apes post on X.

The post includes an interview with a pro-Trump man who said, “We're pro-life. We're pro-freedom To be over-regulated is just nuts.”

“I mean, you go back in the history of George Washington and through the different presidencies and the Bill of Rights,” the man continued, “all those were based on freedom. They weren't based on overregulation.”

“Our values, conservative values, and the Amish values line up very close. We don't agree on everything, but we agree on most things. The liberal values are absolutely crazy.”

The Amish, of course, are Christians. Their core values broadly align with the Christian values of all denominations. They are moral people.

America was founded as a Christian nation. Could a lack of Christian morality put psychological stress on mitochondria? Maybe someone should investigate that.

America Is A Christian Nation

There’s a lot of debate these days about whether or not the U.S. was founded as a Christian nation. It’s a diversion by the Left. There is no question that the founding of our nation was, in fact, Christian.

In 1630, John Winthrop penned “A Model for Christian Charity” which argued for an early–if narrow–form of religious tolerance. The treatise is believed to have been a lecture to colonists about to depart for the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

The 1649 Maryland Act Concerning Religion, or Toleration Act, was another early example of the free exercise of Christian religion.

By the time you get to James Madison’s “Memorial and Remonstrance against Religious Assessments” in 1785, the groundwork for a Christian nation had already been laid. Even Thomas Jefferson–who held unorthodox beliefs–was operating from a Christian perspective.

Orestes Brownson, a Catholic convert, made it plain that “Nations have originated in various ways, but history records no instance of a nation existing as an inorganic mass organizing itself into a political community.”

Put another way, the Constitution didn’t materialize out of nowhere. It emerged from a fertile ground of Judeo-Christian values grounded in objective truth (God), not relativism where everyone is their own god.

In 1989, The New York Times noted that millions who had lived under the iron rod of communism were throwing off the yoke, but Marxist professors were taking over American academia: “As Karl Marx’s ideological heirs in Communist nations struggle to transform his political legacy, his intellectual heirs on American campuses have virtually completed their own transformation from brash, beleaguered outsiders to assimilated academic insiders.”

A recent article in National Review quotes Joe Pitts, CEO of Odyssey Consulting, “On this, we all agree: Higher education is in crisis. Rolling protests, rising tuition, and growing distrust have compelled elected officials to speak seriously about reforming our nation’s postsecondary education system for the first time in a long time.”

The article draws on Allan Bloom’s attack on higher education, “which as far back as 1987 had largely succumbed to Marxist attacks on Western values and taught students that truth is relative.”

In a morally relativistic universe invented by the Left to gain power and free themselves from moral restraint, there are no morals. One person’s view of right and wrong cancels out the next ad nauseam. Might a false world of relativity where anything goes create enough psychological stress to trigger autism? Could be.

The culture at large is unhinged. It has isolated large swathes of the population. Mental illness is at an all-time high. RFK Jr. and the Department of Health and Human Services can help make America healthy again, but “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.”

Trump has promised a revival of Christian values. For the sake of the children, pray that he follows through.

