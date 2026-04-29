Rep. Thomas Massie (KY) isn’t buying anything the FBI has said since the announcement of the resolution of the January 6 pipe bomber case.

He claims the FBI arrested the wrong guy. The case was centered around an individual identified as being responsible for planting the explosives outside of both the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee Headquarters, which occurred on the eve of the electoral certification process.

There were numerous cameras in the area capturing images of the individual and after four years the FBI arrested an individual named Brian Cole Jr. However. Rep. Massie’s review of the case and an independent review found many discrepancies regarding Mr. Cole’s physical appearance compared to the individual shown in the video footage.

Some of the discrepancies include differences in how he walked, how tall he was, the shape of his face, eye sight, shoe size, the length of his neck, and general demeanor. In addition, an FBI whistleblower contacted Representative Massie expressing similar doubts about Mr. Cole’s ability to carry out such a well thought-out crime.

It’s not speculative. This is a member of Congress with knowledge of the inner workings of the FBI and related agencies calling out the FBI for failing to meet the minimum standards of accountability in connection with its handling of one of the most high-profile investigations tied to January 6.

For those who may not recall, there were two explosive devices planted outside of both the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee headquarters on the eve of the electoral certification process. The explosive device was detonated remotely. The hooded figure seen in the footage seemed to know the location of the explosive devices and waved at Capitol Police. For nearly four years, the trail was cold. That is until independent investigators began looking at the case and raised serious questions about the official version of events.

Just as the independent investigators were gaining momentum, the FBI made an arrest. However, the real issue that should raise concerns for all Americans who care about the truth and justice is: if the physical evidence does not support the identity of the defendant and the real perpetrator is still roaming free, what other aspects of the January 6 investigation have been manipulated to fit the narrative of the politicians instead of following the facts.

That is why paid subscribers to our site receive a complete and unvarnished analysis of the case, including side by side comparisons of the defendant and the hooded figure in the video, the information provided by the whistleblower to Representative Massie, and the larger trend of quick resolutions to high-profile investigations whenever there is political pressure applied to the agencies involved.