It wasn’t long ago when the Biden administration and mainstream media were touting the merits of COVID shots. Most Americans took a shot and a booster. Some took upwards of half a dozen boosters.

As is often said, hindsight is 20/20. Thomas Massie is calling for COVID-19 shot approval to be revoked.

The Logic in Pulling the COVID Shots

Though coronavirus still lingers, it is no longer the threat that it was three years ago or even a year ago. Add in the fact that Massie insists the process for shot approval was influenced by politics and there is even more reason to pull the shots.

Massie insists industry witnesses deposed admitted that political pressure corrupted the process for shot approval. Those who called the shots governing jab approval at the FDA appear to have been compromised.

The Kentucky Representative also indicates emails reveal scientists were influenced to approve the shots. The logic in pressuring scientists to approve the jabs is to obtain a mandate.

Mandated jabs are profitable for Big Pharma. The mandate is also profitable for the D.C. power brokers within Big Pharma’s sphere of influence.

Massie, Vance, and Musk Have Turned Against Big Pharma

Turn on the TV to watch the nightly news, a sitcom, or drama and it won’t take long to see a pharmaceutical commercial. Drugmakers are saturating marketing channels to push potentially dangerous remedies.

Lawmakers in D.C. are beginning to take notice. Thomas Massie and JD Vance are leading the charge.

"I took the vax, and, you know, I haven't been boosted or anything. But the moment where I really started to get red pilled on the whole vaxx thing was the sickest that I have been in the last fifteen years by far was when I took the vaccine. And I, you know, I've had COVID at this point five times. I was in bed for two days.” – Vice President JD Vance

Vance and many others admitted their hearts raced after taking Big Pharma’s COVID-19 concoction. Vance went on to state the worst experience he had after testing positive for the virus was a slight cold.