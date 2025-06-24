Believe it or not, some of the deep state’s most insidious plans are activated through the medical establishment.

In recent years, we’ve witnessed the levels of deception, fearmongering, and tyrannical abuse that big pharma is capable of. Look no further than the National Institutes of Health (NIH) working with Anthony Fauci to fund gain of function research. The NIH also lied to the American public about this.

Then, we witnessed big pharma companies like Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson unleash risky, dangerous COVID vaccines. Despite their claims, none of these jabs were safe or effective.

To this very day, Americans who were coerced into taking the aforementioned vaccines are still living with adverse health consequences…and those are the lucky ones. Thousands of folks in this country died from these experimental jabs.

Unfortunately, many officials in the medical establishment have a tendency to get away with bad behavior. A prime example of this is Dr. Deborah Birx, a dishonest physician who gained the spotlight during COVID.

In early June, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie rightfully called out Birx’s corruption and hypocrisy.

Birx is Not a Good Person

At the height of COVID, Birx backed Fauci in pushing for unscientific mandates that did more harm than good. This included restricting Americans’ rights to breathe freely, go outside, and enter places like stores and pharmacies without COVID vaccine passports.

Unsurprisingly, Birx also joined Fauci in breaking the very guidelines she endorsed for the public. Then again, “rules for thee and not for me” is par for the course when dealing with big pharma and the elites.

Years later, Birx really hasn’t been held accountable for all the harm she caused. The mandates didn’t stop COVID, but they did do great damage to education, children’s development, and the economy.

In spite of all this, Birx is back like a bad cold. This time, she’s been given a top position on the advisory board of a company called Panatir. For those who don’t know, Palantir is a software company that’s being weaponized to spy on Americans with the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

How on brand for Birx to quickly align herself with something this suspicious and underhanded.

It’s About Time Someone Called Her Out

Taking to X, Rep. Thomas Massie pointed out that the dishonest doctor is the “worst” sort of individual who seeks out a career in government. This is evident through her using science as a cloak to tell lies, while positioning herself as above reproach.

Fauci followed a similar playbook, too.

That’s not all Rep. Massie pointed out, though. The congressman warned that because Birx was never held accountable for her previous actions, she’ll continue to commit more bad acts.

He’s not wrong.

People like Birx know what they’re doing is immoral, but they just don’t care. At the end of the day, she, Fauci, and all the others are counting on big pharma and the establishment to protect them from consequences.

Given everything that Birx has done, the last place she should be is on a company’s advisory board.

There Were Warning Signs Even After COVID

Not everyone will remember, but Birx didn’t disappear into the night after she sent this country off a cliff during COVID.

Back in December 2024, she temporarily reemerged. This time, Birx’s advocacy centered around mass vaccination for the bird flu. Despite a lack of documented infections from this virus, she suggested that Americans should preemptively get jabbed.

What a coincidence that these same talking points were espoused when the establishment wanted to profit from COVID vaccines.

Even when Birx was fearmongering about the bird flu, she received very little public pushback. A lot of people just shrugged and went on with their lives. Sadly, it’s exactly this attitude that emboldens big pharma to keep running amok.

Palantir is a Threat to Us All

Based on what we know about Palantir, this software will be collecting data on Americans nationwide. While there’s nothing more Orwellian or deep state than this, we all have to prepare for what’s potentially coming down the pipeline.

With Birx on the advisory board, she will not advocate for the public’s best interests. Just as we witnessed during COVID, this so called doctor won’t have a shred of respect for people’s constitutional rights to privacy. Our protections against unlawful searches and seizures will be disregarded by her as well.

Rep. Thomas Massie shouldn’t be the only one calling this out. Every single elected official needs to sound the alarm against both Birx and Palantir. Both of these entities pose credible, dangerous threats to this country and our freedoms.

Under no circumstances should someone who did such harm to this country have access to AI utilized for surveillance purposes. Moreover, this country needs to implement guardrails so that companies like Palantir don’t trample over our God given liberties.