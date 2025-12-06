On January 6, 2021, honest, God fearing patriots got set up by dark forces.

After the swamp rigged the 2020 election, they punished ANYONE who dared to speak up. Patriots asking questions or protesting for election security became enemy #1.

This is BAD.

When Trump supporters peacefully assembled at the Capitol, corruption was already lying in wait. That’s why the crowd of protesters got infiltrated by Antifa and other bad actors trying to incite violence.

The whole thing was set up for Trump supporters to take the fall, be unlawfully convicted, and sentenced to long prison stints.

As the deep state employed illicit tactics to pull it all off, much of the plot involved a man named Ray Epps.

Epps, believed to be a federal agent by the deep state, has been caught on video URGING violence and chaos.

Now, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie is leading the charge to expose Epps’ involvement and allegiance to the swamp.

It’s a Big Club and We’re Not In It

In early November, Massie penned a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, seeking critical answers.

The letter shows requests for documentation providing more insight into Epps, plus his communication with key agencies like the FBI and US Attorney’s Office.

Mysteriously, Massie has yet to receive any response.

What does the swamp have to hide here?

Despite this video evidence against Epps, the FBI’s internal emails and memos show he was never going to face serious prosecution.

The only legal troubles to emerge in the aftermath were a misdemeanor plea, followed by ZERO prison time.

If that’s not a sign that Epps was doing the deep state’s bidding, what else is?

The FBI Is Already Caught in a Coverup

Massie getting stonewalled by the FBI is a SERIOUS red flag. It’s also proof that the swamp has been running a long con.

Don’t forget…Ray Epps was previously on the FBI’s wanted list…

Then, he wasn’t.

With no explanation whatsoever, the agency suddenly removed Epps from their wanted list. This happened around the same time they declined to bring serious charges against him.

That’s not a coincidence. That’s a deep state coup playing out.

As the FBI refuses to work with Massie and hand over critical documents, it only reveals just how deep this all goes.

By now, EVERYONE should be asking questions about Ray Epps. We MUST uncover his involvement in setting up Trump supporters on January 6.

We can’t wait.

Massie’s Been Investigating This For YEARS

The Kentucky Republican knows a deep state coup when he sees one.

Moreover, he’s not about to let this corruption go without consequence.

Back in September 2023, Massie grilled then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, demanding answers on the handling of Epps’ case. During said questioning, Garland’s shady answers made it clear he committed perjury, along with other crimes.

This goes much deeper than Epps, though.

Epps was one of MANY tools. He was dispatched by the swamp to punish Trump supporters for not letting 2020 election fraud slide.

Today, Massie’s investigation continues on.

As we speak, he’s working to dig into not only Epps, but also other federal agents who set up Trump supporters.

It’s Time For Kash Patel to Cooperate

As director of the FBI, Patel has a DUTY to work with lawmakers in uncovering conspiracies against Americans.

His lack of transparency is troubling. It’s also a sign of just how much the swamp wants to protect Ray Epps.

THAT needs to end.

Right now, all signs indicate the FBI is (yet again!) engaged in an active coverup.

If Patel continues stonewalling Massie’s investigation, he should be subpoenaed before Congress, then FORCED to answer questions about January 6.

We can’t afford to wait a moment longer.