Thomas Massie has a new wife. This comes 16 months after his first wife Rhonda sadly passed away. Rhonda was his high school sweetheart of over 35 years. In June of 2024, Massie announced his first wife’s passing.

His new wife, former Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky) staffer Carolyn Grace Moffa, will live with Massie at his farm-based home that he previously shared with Rhonda.

Massie shared the following:



“Carolyn and I would like to announce our recent marriage! We were legally married in Kentucky on October 19th by the pastor of the church we have been attending for several months, . . This weekend we celebrated with close friends and family at a Christian wedding ceremony in Pennsylvania where Carolyn is from.”

After Rhonda’s death, Massie seemed to return to his conservative, libertarian values and spent time with his children on his farm, and with church friends.

As one person commented on Facebook, on Daily Caller’s page, “Most men remarry within 2 years, women within 5. Doesn’t mean they didn’t love their deceased spouse; it just means they probably had a good marriage, and that life is for the living. Congratulations!”

Other people are less kind, insinuating that Massie was having an affair with Carolyn while married to Rhonda, though there’s no proof of this assertion.

Rhonda Massie: Thomas Massie’s First Wife

Rhonda Kay Howard Massie met Thomas Massie at Lewis County High School in Vanceburg, Kentucky, where Rhonda graduated as valedictorian in 1991. They attended prom together in 1989 and got married in 1993. They both earned engineering degrees from MIT, the notorious science school. Thomas received his degree in electrical engineering, and Rhonda received her degree in mechanical engineering.

Together, they founded SensAble Technologies in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company focuses on haptic technology, essentially making a virtual experience accessible to people with disabilities.

The couple relocated to Rhonda’s family farm in Garrison, Kentucky, living mostly off-grid and raising their own cattle.

They had four children. Their marriage lasted 31 years until Rhonda’s sudden death on June 27, 2024, at age 51. The cause remains undisclosed, though an autopsy was performed; Massie addressed conspiracy theories, saying that it wasn’t due to COVID vaccines, that they had a secure home, and that the family was present when she passed. He called her “the love of my life for over 35 years, the smartest, kindest woman I ever knew.”

Carolyn Grace Moffa: Thomas Massie’s New Wife

Carolyn Grace Moffa is from Pennsylvania. She’s in politics like Massie. She’s a former agriculture policy staffer for U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), serving from 2011 to 2016.

Massie and Moffa met professionally over a decade ago when she visited the Massie’s Kentucky farm years prior, aligning with their shared interest in healthy, sustainable agriculture, and they wanted to “Make America Healthy Again”.

Grace and Thomas’s first date was at the Library of Congress, where Massie proposed on its steps.

His new wife is about twenty years younger than him.

They were legally married on October 19, 2025, in Kentucky, officiated by their church pastor, followed by a Christian wedding celebration in Pennsylvania attended by lawmakers like Rand Paul, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and others.

Different Chapter or Something to Be Concerned About?

Rhonda was Massie’s youthful, foundational partnership. They seemed rooted in shared intellect and rural life.

Carolyn brings Thomas’s shared interest in politics and agriculture, stepping into a supportive role during Massie’s ongoing congressional fights.

Massie emphasizes continuity on the farm while honoring Rhonda’s memory daily. The remarriage, just announced, has drawn mixed reactions—joy from allies, criticism for its timing.

There is some controversy around the speed of the new wedding and union, but Massie seems happy, at least publicly.

We all deserve love. Perhaps Massie is finding peace in a new chapter of his life.