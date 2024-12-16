Here in the United States, far too many problems we face stem from an inflated, overzealous government. Politicians and others with a radical liberal agenda often promote government involvement as the solution, rather than a problem. Yet, time and time again, we see just how much harm is caused without necessary constraints.

Over the years, the government has spiraled out of control. Agencies like the FBI and CIA have become nakedly partisan and full-fledged perpetrators of a two-tiered justice system. Conservatives routinely come under siege by not just these organizations, but others like the IRS.

In less than one month, the current 118th Congress will come to an end. Replacing it is the 119th Congress where Republicans will have a majority in both the House and Senate. As pointed out by conservative Rep. Thomas Massie, this presents a wonderful opportunity to finally shrink the size of government … for good.

Getting America Back on Track