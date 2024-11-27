Of all the ills facing our nation, censorship certainly tops the list. Right now, there is an insidious agenda to silence anyone who fails to abide by a certain brand of groupthink. This form of groupthink is commonly known as a pre-agreed upon “status quo” that individuals in power have deemed to be right or moral.

Censorship campaigns, in most cases, are fueled by claims of someone spreading “misinformation” or “disinformation.” From there, an agenda to silence dissenters arises, usually with the pretense that allowing them to speak will bring about grave public harm.

In actuality, there is no harm in allowing the exchange of diverse viewpoints. If someone doesn’t agree with another person’s position, they’re free to challenge it. Yet, censorship an individual because you disagree with them opens a nasty can of worms where potentially anyone could be silenced.

Unfortunately, censorship is a problem in this country that’s getting worse, not better. This is most apparent via the deeds of a foreign state actor recently called out by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie.

We Must Never Bend the Knee to Censorship

Jordana Cutler is a senior official of the Israeli government who recently landed a job as the Israel policy chief for Meta. In doing so, this gives her access to various social media posts shared by users, especially those relating to ongoing affairs in the Middle East.

What Rep. Massie, and many other Americans, took issue with is Cutler purposefully censoring and flagging Instagram posts made by US citizens. The posts she targeted in particular pertained to the war in Israel and the overall conflicts that have emerged in the Middle East.

As many folks have pointed out, the right to speak freely is a bedrock principle of the United States. That right to free speech extends to social media and doesn’t go away merely because a foreign state actor disagrees with the content of said social media posts.

There Can Be No Arbiter of “Good Speech”

Far too often, pro-censorship individuals argue that only “bad” speech ought to be contained. This is likely Cutler’s view. Yet the problem with this philosophy is it demands a single individual or group of individuals to become the arbiter of which speech is “good” or “bad.”

Every American has various thoughts that will vary depending upon their environments, lived experiences, and a host of other factors. An opinion that one person deems as “good” could easily be denounced as “bad” by the next individual.

Objectively, virtually any speech could be seen as “bad” under various lenses and circumstances. Once we open the door and allow foreign state actors to control what American citizens say on social media, there’s no putting the genie back in the bottle.

Standing By Values That Make America Great

As Congressman Massie pointed out on X, no one should be alright with a foreign official controlling what Americans can say on the internet. Everyone has a right to say their piece, whether people with conflicting ideas are their next door neighbors or a state official that works abroad.

Free speech is central to the United States as we know it. If we allow anyone to infringe on the right to share ideas and thoughts, our country will become a shadow of its former self.

Make no mistakes: individuals who come across speech they dislike online can disengage from it. They are free to mute or block others on social media. Each person has the right to control who they follow and remove themselves from the feeds of folks they vehemently disagree with. There’s also the alternative of debating someone with opposing philosophies and potentially reaching some common ground.

Unfortunately, pro-censorship advocates, both foreign and domestic, fail to understand this. Instead, they believe that shutting down “bad” speech is both moral and righteous. In actuality, this is antithetical to every single value America stands for.

Holding the Line in Defense of the First Amendment

When our Founding Fathers put together the nation’s Constitution, there’s a reason why freedom of speech earned its place in the First Amendment. Our founders knew very well that without the right to speak freely, any other liberties enjoyed by we the people would quickly come to perish.

We need more leaders like Rep. Thomas Massie who are willing to call out censorship, no matter the perpetrator. We can’t allow free speech to fall by the wayside, regardless of how well-intentioned a foreign state actor believes themselves to be.

Across the nation, every elected official should be joining Massie in speaking out against Americans being targeted for their online speech. Whether you love or hate what our fellow citizens say online, it is their right to share their thoughts in the public sphere.

Holding the line is essential to preserving our nation across the board. If the First Amendment ever falls, it won’t be long before all its counterparts follow suit.