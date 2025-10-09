When America’s Founding Fathers built this nation, they always did so with limited government in mind.

Government - at its core - was created to serve we the people.

Not the elites.

Not special interest groups.

Not shady characters offering dark money in exchange for favors.

Today, many politicians run on promises of cutting bureaucracy and empowering the people. When election season rolls around, they know all the right things to say…

“I’ll fight for you.”

“I’ll put an end to corruption in government.”

“I’ll stand with YOU in our people powered movement.”

Yet in far too many cases, career politicians don’t follow through on these promises once they’re elected or reelected.

The ones who refuse to sell out for favors, money, or other kickbacks are in the minority.

But not extinct.

In the case of Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, he’s a shining example of how every politician serving we the people should conduct themselves.

The Champion of Limited Government Award

During September, the Institute for Legislative Analysis awarded Rep. Massie the coveted Champion of Limited Government award.

This comes amid the Kentucky Republican’s well documented record of keeping tyrannical bureaucrats in check. Unimpeachable on all fronts, Massie’s dedication and commitment to principle are something all lawmakers should be emulating.

They should ALL be voting against…

Tax increases

Reckless spending

Gun grabs

Privacy violations

False promises of security

Many congressional members…Democrats and RINOs alike…don’t truly believe in limited government.

When push comes to shove, these lawmakers will always vote for more bureaucracy if they stand to reap personal benefits.

Massie’s Exemplary Record Goes Beyond Voting

In addition to voting “NO” on wasteful legislation in Congress, the Kentucky lawmaker has taken proactive steps to keep government in check.

On more than one occasion, Massie brought forward legislation to audit the Federal Reserve. If passed by the House and Senate, bills of this caliber would achieve some key objectives.

Increasing transparency of the Fed’s operations

Maintaining checks and balances against centralized power

Improving the quality of currently feckless audits

Rep. Massie is also the mastermind behind efforts to repeal the PREP Act, an unfortunate law granting undue protection to big pharma, thus enabling their corruption.

The Kentucky lawmaker, unlike most of his colleagues, knows that casting yay or nay votes is only the beginning.

Introducing important legislation, while still working to eliminate bad laws, is also critical to supporting limited government.

Winning This Award is No Small Feat

To be eligible for the Champion of Limited Government award, lawmakers have to meet some important criteria.

Ranking well on the 100 point scale tracking alignment with limited government principles

Opposing tyrannical mandates and omnibus spending bills

Protecting individual liberties and constitutionalism

Putting limited government above party loyalty

It speaks volumes that Rep. Massie has consistently held true to the values that landed him this award.

If other lawmakers did the same - even when it meant taking heat from their colleagues or special interest groups - America would be much better off.

We Can’t Cede Another Inch to Big Government

For decades, agents of tyranny have been slowly yet surely trying to chip away at our God given rights. We’ve seen this across the board.

Gun grabs

COVID vaccine mandates

Online censorship

Debanking conservatives and Trump supporters

With the midterm elections coming up, many politicians will once again claim to cherish limited government and individual liberties.

We can’t just trust their words, though.

We have to pay attention to their actions, records, and voting patterns.

Rep. Massie is also up for reelection in next year’s midterms. Come November 2026, every single patriot in his district must come out in droves and ensure he remains in the House.