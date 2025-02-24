It isn’t often when one breaks party rank, putting the collective ahead of myopic self-interest.

Thomas Massie is doing exactly that.

At a time when some Republicans are considering a debt ceiling increase, Massie is calling for cuts to spending. The question is whether other Republicans will join him in his quest to balance America’s budget.

Massie is Taking on the Free Spenders in Congress

When it comes to spending other people’s money, no one does it better than the United States Congress. Federal lawmakers have passed the buck to our grandchildren with a debt amounting to $35 trillion.

Few lawmakers but for Thomas Massie are speaking out against the ever-expanding debt. Ideally, all lawmakers would be required to don Nascar style jackets adorned with the patches of their corporate sponsors.