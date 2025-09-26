If the deep state had its way, every single bill passed would waste millions of US taxpayer dollars, while also giving the government infinite power to surveil we the people.

As we speak, there are ongoing efforts to revive not just wasteful spending, but also to further the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA) of 2015.

This couldn’t be more dangerous.

CISA, at its core, infringes on civil liberties. From its inception, CISA also gave big tech the green light to collect Americans’ personal information at will.

We can’t let this stand any longer.

Here’s the reality…