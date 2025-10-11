Rep. Massie Presses Kash Patel on Epstein

Years after his death, p3dophile Jeffrey Epstein continues to leave a stain on the highest echelons of society. Untold numbers of them benefited from Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficking underage girls and young women.

Most Americans now know about the infamous “Epstein island” where trafficking victims were taken and assaulted, oftentimes repeatedly.

Horrific, demonic deeds occurred on this island.

To date, many celebrities and other big names have been exposed for (at the very least!) having social ties with Epstein and Maxwell.

Bill Clinton

Leonardo DiCaprio

Bill Gates

Kevin Spacey

Alec Baldwin

Prince Andrew

…And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

During a House GOP judiciary hearing, Rep. Thomas Massie questioned FBI Director Kash Patel about federal inquiries into Epstein’s intelligence connections.

To say there are many loose ends here would be an understatement.

This Goes Much Deeper Than Any of Us Know