As the 2026 midterm elections get closer, we truly need all hands on deck.

In real time, there’s a concerted effort by Democrats to take back power in both the House and Senate.

Even worse? They’re not above playing dirty games to make this happen.

We KNOW what the radical left is capable of. We SAW them in their element, during the 2020 presidential race, when they shamelessly stole the election from President Trump.

Now, they’re wanting a repeat during next year’s congressional elections. We can’t let them have it.

The America First movement needs MORE patriots holding elected office. We must also keep the seats we have, while picking up new ones held by Democrats.

Time is ticking…

As we speak, Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie continues making real headway. Up for reelection next year, he’s already raking in considerable revenue.

A Hopeful Sign of Things to Come

During the third quarter of 2025, Rep. Massie pulled an impressive $782,200, per his latest FEC filing.

This is a new record for him. Though what makes it even better is that 97% of these funds came from individual donors.

THAT sends a clear message.

We the people stand with Massie. We stand with him in supporting limited government, privacy rights, fiscal responsibility, and other American interests.

The GOP congressman’s FEC filing also confirms that he now carries over $2 million in cash on hand.

That’s not just impressive. It’s also important.

In standing against wasteful spending, pork barrel, and other problems, Rep. Massie’s incurred the wrath of RINOs and Democrats alike. Both are eager to have him forced out of Congress.

They want someone who’s easy to control, and bends to the establishment’s will, sitting in his seat.

Thankfully, we the people won’t let that happen.

The Fight Continues On

Between now and November 2026, the funds in Rep. Massie’s campaign coffers will certainly come in handy.

The swamp is going to throw EVERYTHING at him. Lies in the mainstream media. Attack ads on the campaign trails. Who knows what else?

They’ll try to drum up fear, confuse the Republican lawmaker’s voters, and spin false narratives.

Since we know what the establishment has planned, we can stop them at the grassroots level.

Here’s what that looks like: continuing to donate to Massie’s campaign. Spreading the word about his good work on behalf of the people. Actively countering the radical left’s lies instead of letting them control the narrative.

The 2026 midterms are some of the most consequential races of our lifetime. We can’t EVER let our foot off the gas peddle.

Massie is One of the Best of Us

From reading bills before voting on them to rejecting wasteful spending no matter the party behind it, Massie is a constitutional conservative to his core.

He doesn’t tow the line when doing so would require him to betray American patriots.

He doesn’t engage in pay to play politics or quid pro quos.

Quite frankly, if our country had MORE leaders like Massie, we’d be a LOT better off. The swamp would be much less powerful if all our lawmakers stood on business and refused to let corruption win.

Keep Donating to Massie’s Campaign

Between now and November 3, 2026, we must ensure that Massie carries as much momentum and funds as possible.

On Election Day, every single patriot in Kentucky’s 4th district MUST get out and vote for him.

As November 2026 gets closer, the stakes only get higher. Prepare for Democrats and RINOs to hit Massie with everything they’ve got. Don’t be shocked if the swamp tries to pull a fast one at the eleventh hour.

Don’t be discouraged, either.

Here’s the ultimate truth: so long as we the people stand with Massie AND fight for him at the grassroots level, he’ll continue fighting for US on Capitol Hill.