The deep state has an obsession with controlling our lives as Americans.

Censoring what we say on social media. Tracking our phones. Targeting our Second Amendment rights.

In 2026, the battle of freedom vs. tyranny keeps raging on.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie remains on the frontlines of it all.

At every turn, he’s held the line for freedom…even when that means taking heat from Democrats, RINOs, or the uniparty.

Massie doesn’t just talk the talk when it’s convenient.

He EXEMPLIFIES what it means to be a constitutional conservative.

That’s why he’s fighting to keep the government from putting “kill switches” in our vehicles.

Mainstream news outlets aren’t covering this…but it’s still crucial for every patriot to understand what’s at stake here.

An Orwellian Infringement on Civil Liberties