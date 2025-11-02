This is a five alarm fire! We’re living in dangerous times amid the swamp getting even more desperate and unstable.

As we speak, there’s a concerted effort to pick off the America First movement. They’re coming after not just everyday freedom fighters, but also elected patriots like GOP Reps. Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Let’s be clear on EXACTLY what this means.

The deep state wants to steal the 2026 midterm elections. That’s why they’re going after Massie.

The deep state also wants to replace America First patriots with mealy mouthed RINOs. That’s why they’re going after Greene.

There was always a plan to take principled conservatives off the map. Now, it’s time for we the people to understand what’s happening…and fight back.

Now The Gloves Are OFF

Across social media sites like X, both Reps. Massie and Greene have been under fire from questionable “influencers.”

The attacks in question are libelous, centering around their voting records, public comments, and support for legislation or other initiatives.

Here’s what the deep state is really gunning for…

They want to plant doubt in voters’ minds. They want to confuse we the people and make us betray some of the best fighters in the America First movement.

The LAST thing the deep state wants is to see Massie or Greene pick up even more support as they have been. That’s why “influencers” (who pretend to be America First patriots) are attacking true fighters of the movement.

On social media, a lot of this is happening from bot accounts or paid X users.

In other words…they’re making money from spreading horrendous lies about Reps. Massie and Greene, while defaming their character.

This CANNOT stand.

Massie and MTG Aren’t Backing Down

When someone’s under fire, that’s when their TRUE test of strength emerges.

It’s a test that both Massie and Greene have passed with flying colors!

On X, both candidates highlight their impressive voting records, while calling out the coordinated social media attacks.

Massie and Greene also made clear they’ll continue fighting for the America First movement, no matter how many body blows come their way.

This is something the deep state could NEVER understand.

At the end of the day, deep state operatives are cowards. Running, hiding, throwing stones from the shadows.

They could NEVER know what it means to truly stand up, fight for everyday Americans, and refuse to accept bribes, payoffs, or intimidation.

We need MORE leaders like Massie and MTG on the frontlines.

The Corrupt Swamp Won’t Win This Fight

Here’s where it all falls apart for the deep state…

Their entire plan of attacking Reps. Massie and Greene rely upon swaying Americans with propaganda.

Yet with every passing second, more people wake up to just how deceitful and underhanded the deep state really is.

They’re not above lying or fabricating evidence. They’re also not aware of just how many Americans KNOW and LOVE both Massie and MTG.

Still, we shouldn’t expect deep state operatives to go away without a fight. Be prepared to see even more fake news spread about both GOP lawmakers.

Though with the PEOPLE on their side, it’s only a matter of time before both patriots prevail.

Keep Exposing the Deep State’s Agenda

The more Americans understand that Reps. Massie and Greene are under attack, the more everyone can recognize these attacks in all forms.

Right now, social media “influencers” are the main vehicle driving things. Don’t be shocked if that expands to podcasts, campaign ads, or other similar forums in the months ahead.

Though for all their shameless efforts, the deep state lacks some very important things, things that will ultimately be their undoing…

The truth. The patriotism. The PEOPLE.