Without exaggeration, the establishment is always cooking up new ways to micromanage and control Americans. We see this time and time again, with increasingly elaborate excuses to explain it all away.

Across the country, patriots have warned about this uptick in attacks against our freedoms. These attacks always start off “small.” Then, they eventually balloon into massive threats that are virtually impossible to contain.

Right now, Real ID is one of those threats.

Starting on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, an updated form of identification known as Real ID will be needed for Americans to board domestic flights and/or gain access to specific government facilities.

Individuals without Real ID can use a passport as a substitute. Those without Real ID or a passport will thus find themselves barred from air travel from May 7 onward.

Officially, this change is being publicized as a means of advancing national security. However, patriots like GOP Rep. Thomas Massie are warning that there’s much more to Real ID mandates than what meets the eye.

Americans Shouldn’t Have to Deal With This

On X, Massie warned that Real ID won’t realistically prevent terrorist attacks or other harm from foreigners. As the congressman pointed out, the worst terrorists known to this country have been holders of passports from the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia.

Despite the lip service surrounding Real ID, it’s just going to harm everyday Americans. Those who don’t have identification in compliance will face more challenges with transiting the country.

At its core, this new identification feeds into the surveillance state, punishing people who refuse to hand over even more sensitive information to the government.

Across social media, people are already weighing in with their thoughts about Real ID, along with their plans for traveling after May 7.

Real Patriots Aren’t Bending the Knee