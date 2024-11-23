With Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) as a big selling point for the Trump and RFK Jr. platform before the election, Representative Thomas Massie, given potential jurisdiction over the Federal Bureau of Agriculture by Trump, is already trying to undo the propaganda of the Big Pharma-Biotech machine that has made our food products unhealthy. His latest endeavor is the promotion of raw milk, the same food Amish farmers had to fight Big Government to keep.

The government recently served Amish farmers with warrants and raided their private farms because they were selling raw milk. Why are Big Ag producers and the Pharma machine so afraid of people drinking raw milk?

Why They’re Threatened by a Super Food

Raw milk doesn’t need to be pasteurized. The process ruins some of the best aspects of this superfood. Raw milk contains beneficial bacteria that can help promote healthy gut flora, improving digestion overall, and higher immunity. Raw milk contains active digestive enzymes, and immunoglobulins, an important protein, and has a higher vitamin and mineral content than pasteurized milk, which means that raw milk adds to your overall health and immunity.

Higher Immunoglobulins in Raw Milk Threaten the Agenda of Big Pharma and Big Ag: To Keep You Perpetually Sick and In Need of Their Toxic Medicines

Pasteurization requires heat. Immunoglobulins degrade when exposed to high heat. Raw milk retains more of these proteins, which supports immunity, especially in young children and individuals with immune damage, for example, those exposed to mRNA vaccines that attack natural immunity cells, and cause you to create spike proteins that further the damage to your natural immunity. If you drink raw milk, you’re boosting the very immunity that the mRNA vaccines were meant to attack.

Raw milk has higher antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects than pasteurized milk. The immunoglobulins in raw milk have antimicrobial properties that reduce the risk of infections and support gut health by promoting a balanced microbiome. IgA, for instance, helps prevent pathogens from attaching to the gut lining, which lowers gastrointestinal infections and rampant inflammation​. Just in case you aren’t aware, inflammation is said to be the core cause of most of the diseases in the U.S. from heart disease to cancer.

Turbo cancer is now on the rise due to the mRNA vaccines created by Pfizer and Moderna in cooperation with Fauci and the Department of Defense. Raw milk helps to reduce the correlation between cancerous cell proliferation and chronic inflammation. Big Pharma and Big Ag who work together can’t have that!