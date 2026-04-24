Classy Thomas Massie

Classy Thomas Massie

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Chris Mettlen
18h

Great Work guys makes me proud !

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MCL
15h

There will be a lot of focus on the 2028 POTUS election but I wonder if all of that enegy would be better spent on adding ten more congressman aligned with Massie and five more Senators aligned with Paul. I could see a Substack focused on that goal become self sustaining.

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