Video screenshot

Two years ago Donald Trump wanted to “KILL FISA.”

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Trump was urging Republicans to oppose the renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act which allows the U.S. government to conduct surveillance of non-U.S. citizens.

But if those non-U.S. citizens happen to be talking to American citizens…

This has allowed the U.S. government to indirectly spy on Americans without a warrant - a direct violation of the Fourth Amendment.

And this is exactly what happened to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Remember the Democrats’ “Russiagate” conspiracy theory, the “Steele Dossier” and Robert Mueller’s two year investigation that found Trump and his campaign had committed no crimes.

That was due in part to warrantless government spying on Team Trump.

Or as the president put it in 2018:

An “illegal scam” perpetrated by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee:

Now, for some unexplained reason, President Trump wants FISA Section 702 renewed for 18 months with no reform.

Rand Paul and Thomas Massie disagree. They want civil liberties protections so the U.S. government can’t spy on American citizens as it once did to Trump.

Paul and Massie still agree with the old Donald Trump.

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Paul & Massie Want to Protect Americans’ Privacy

Sen. Paul made the rounds this week explaining why intelligence can effectively combat terrorism without Americans surrendering their civil liberties.

Sen. Paul has introduced a Fourth Amendment Restoration Act that would prevent the abuse of U.S. citizens, the type of which Trump and his 2016 election team have already experienced.

Rep. Massie has introduced legislation in the House that works toward the same goal:

Sen. Paul Explains What’s At Stake

Sen. Paul broke down the details to Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo of why what he and Massie were doing is so important to Americans’ privacy:

Bartiromo asked, “All right real quick on surveillance of American citizens. President Trump is signing a short-term extension of the key surveillance law of FISA, delaying the expiration until April 30th. This gives the lawmakers, you and your colleagues, more time to negotiate a longer-term reauthorization as the administration pushes for an 18-month renewal of FISA without reforms, Section 702.”

She added, “Senator, I know you’re demanding an amendment related to warrants in exchange for a time agreement. Tell us more. Explain to our audience the issues here.”

Paul replied (emphasis added), “Well, you know, I agree with President Trump, who in 2024 said we ought to kill FISA, that he was spied on, his campaign was spied on by American intelligence. Absolutely, we should not let a foreign intelligence service, FISA, we shouldn’t let them spy on Americans.”

“So what I’m asking for is this,” he continued. “Right now, we spy on foreigners without any kind of warrant. We just gather up everything. We gather up sometimes every cell phone information in an entire country in Europe sometimes. That’s foreigners. They aren’t Americans. The Constitution doesn’t apply over there.”

Paul correctly notes that he and Massie aren’t trying to inhibit U.S. intelligence unnecessarily.

But they do want Americans protected.

PAUL: ‘If They Want to Investigate President Trump Like They Did, They’d Have to Have a Warrant’

Paul continued, “But what happens is if I talk to you, and you talk to your reporter in the Middle East, and your reporter in the Middle East has a source in the Arab world whose cousin is with Hamas, all of a sudden your conversation, my conversation, it’s all caught up in FISA, and they should not be able to investigate a journalist for your contacts, but they shouldn’t be able to investigate me because I talked to a journalist.”

That is a little bit to keep up with, but its part of how U.S. officials have bent the rules in the past to spy on Americans.

Paul explained, “So I’m not for... allowing them to look at Americans’ conversations or metadata without a warrant.”

And a warrant used JUST for the purpose of monitoring and stopping potential terrorists.

Nothing else.

Paul said, “Now, if you get a warrant, I would only use that information to stop terrorism or immediate threats. If somebody is talking to somebody who’s talking to somebody and they mentioned, oh, you know, I brought some paint home from the office and didn’t write it off, you know, I wrote it off even though I used it at home, which is a tax violation, but someone said this in private conversation, you found it without a warrant, we shouldn’t be prosecuting people for tax crime out of the FISA database.”

“It should only be about terrorism, only about stopping terrorism, and only really about foreigners,” he added. “So my amendment says you have to require to get an amendment to search an American, if they want to investigate President Trump like they did, they’d have to have a warrant, but then it could never be used for domestic crime, only to stop imminent attacks and terrorism.”

Bartiromo responded, “Oh, that makes sense. Senator.”

It does make sense. This is basic constitutional Fourth Amendment protections 101.

It used to make sense to President Donald Trump too.

Thankfully, Rand Paul and Thomas Massie are still trying to accomplish with FISA what the president wanted to happen. - “KILL FISA” - a mere two years ago.

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