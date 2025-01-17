When Pfizer rolled out its batch of COVID vaccines, Americans across the country were rightfully suspicious. Vaccines have traditionally taken about five years to produce, test, and study; yet, COVID jabs were brought to market in a matter of months, followed by promises of their safety and effectiveness.

As it turns out, Americans were right not to trust the lies and propaganda coming from the medical establishment. Big pharma repeatedly claimed these shots would prevent COVID from spreading, while also containing symptoms of the virus. None of these claims were ever followed through on.

To this day, there are people who received multiple COVID vaccines and booster shots, only to still get sick, display symptoms, and need to self-isolate. In the years that followed, countless Americans have suffered from extremely adverse reactions to these immunizations.

Sadly, this was all by design and meant to happen from the very beginning. Pfizer’s former vice president recently confirmed as much, thus vindicating millions of Americans.

A Bioweapon Unleashed Upon the Nation

While speaking to the public, former Pfizer VP Dr. Mike Yeadon confirmed what many people knew all along. The COVID vaccinations were intentionally meant to harm and disable Americans. When big pharma rolled out these shots, they also knew some of them would kill vulnerable individuals, especially those who didn’t need to get jabbed.