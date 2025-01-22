When COVID vaccines were rolled out to the public, Pfizer was one of three major companies that stood to make a lot of money. Americans were led to believe these vaccines were effective, safe, and sure to stop the virus in its tracks.

Fast forward years later and none of this happened. As a matter of fact, many people who received these immunizations have come to regret it. Some passed away, while others continue to struggle with strokes, heart defects, and other serious medical ailments. Big pharma wants to sweep this under the rug, pretending like it doesn’t matter, but everyday folks know better.

It’s for this very reason that 10% of states across the country are taking action against Pfizer. In a recent turn of events, it’s come to light that the company is facing lawsuits from five separate states.

What to Know About This Long-Awaited Litigation

By rolling out vaccines that caused so much harm, Pfizer essentially led millions of Americans to their own demise. It’s for this very reason that Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, Utah, and Mississippi are taking the big pharma company to court.

Each of these states alleges that Pfizer misled the public about the safety and efficiency of COVID jabs. Furthermore, Pfizer stands accused of hiding the fact that its vaccines could cause pregnancy complications, myocarditis, pericarditis, and even death.

In light of this, the five states suing Pfizer are seeking damages and civil monetary penalties. On top of this, they’re asking the court to issue an injunction that prevents Pfizer from further marketing COVID immunizations as reliable and safe for consumption.

The big pharma company’s claim that getting vaccinated would protect people’s loved ones against COVID is also being challenged in court. Through this claim, Pfizer asserted repeatedly that COVID vaccination would prevent virus transmission.