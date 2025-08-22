Data mining firm Palantir poses an existential threat to every American’s freedoms, civil liberties, and rights to privacy. Despite the fanfare from its defenders, this firm was created with the intentional purpose of spying on us.

If you read between the lines, Palantir itself has covertly admitted to not being on the up and up. CEO Alex Karp is already on the record, saying some of the firm’s operations are “morally complex.”

If Karp is willing to openly confess to this, imagine what’s being kept under wraps.

Throughout history, there have always been efforts to crack down on America’s sovereignty. Those leading these efforts constantly have excuses that position them as noble heroes looking out for the greater good.

In 2025, Palantir wants us all to believe their work can help the United States manage technological advances. This directly ties into artificial intelligence (AI), which is taking our nation (and many others) by storm.

Of course, Palantir also denies that its purpose is to spy on Americans en masse.

As you might have gathered, we can’t trust a word they say. In early August, news broke that this data mining firm just secured a huge software and data contract with the U.S. Army.

The contract’s value? A staggering $10 billion.

It’s Not Looking Good

Make no mistake about it: Palantir is gearing up to make life much harder and more dangerous for the everyday American. This year alone, the firm’s Maven Smart System already raked in a staggering $795 million.