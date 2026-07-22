In mid-May, Thomas Massie lost his House re-election bid in the most expensive primary election in American history in which pro-Israel lobbying groups and figures played a major role.

Out of that campaign came some pretty absurd lies about Massie, including AI-ads that claimed he had been involved in a “throuple” affair with Democratic Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

The commercials included artificially created images of the Kentucky congressman holding hands with these women, having dinner and seemingly checking into hotel rooms together.

Completely fabricated:

Notice the disclaimer at the bottom of this ad image: “This satirical ad was created with artificial intelligence.”

Why would anyone create what their own ad admits is “satirical” (not true, and also not particularly funny or enlightening) and also admits that the images were artificially made?

That they were being intentionally deceptive?

Massie’s Enemies Hoped to Fool Older Voters. It Worked

They did this probably in the hopes that certain segments of voters not yet fully familiar with the deceptive capabilities of AI would vote against Massie.

That’s exactly what happened according to recently reported exit polling data.

The Leading Report’s Patrick Webb reported late Monday that older Kentucky voters admitted they believed these ads.

Webb’s post had 3.4 million views as of this writing.

Others who shared this news also got substantial attention. Popular X account “Village Crazy Lady” has over a quarter million followers and her post comparing Massie’s AI treatment to a recent similar AI ad against Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback received over 367K views.

Massie Sounds the Alarm on Phony AI Ads

The potential effects or results of these slimy stunts were predicted before Massie’s loss, by Massie.

The Washington Times reported on the day before his primary election (emphasis added):

When Rep. Thomas Massie raised the alarm about an artificial intelligence-generated attack ad that falsely shows him in a romantic scenario with two liberal Democratic stars, he warned that it could mislead and rattle older voters. The ad shows Mr. Massie holding hands with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar and checking into a hotel, under the tagline “Thomas Massie caught in a throuple!” “It reeks of desperation, but they’re hoping the older generation won’t realize it’s an AI-generated lie,” said Mr. Massie, who faces Kentucky voters Tuesday against Trump-backed primary challenger Ed Gallrein.

That’s exactly what Massie’s political opponents hoped.

And it worked.

Massie warned last week about with this deceitful campaign tactic might look like as the midterm elections draw nearer.

He also said he told AOC he would never date Omar (LOL):

Of course, he would have a sense of humor about all this even in defeat, and he has already said he isn’t remotely done with politics.

What that means for his future is anyone’s guess.

But one thing is for certain: Thomas Massie is not going to forget his enemies.

Those same enemies will likely continue to tell any lie necessary to keep Thomas Massie down in the future.

Good luck with that.