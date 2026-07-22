Classy Thomas Massie

Classy Thomas Massie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter of Canada's avatar
Peter of Canada
9h

Sorry to hear about your troubles, brother. Endure and await the reward that is yours, Thomas.

-Peter

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Classy Thomas Massie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture