Classy Thomas Massie needs your help to continue making GREAT content. Please consider upgrading your subscription!

Get 30% off for 1 year

"Off the Grid" is a movie produced by Matt Kibbe, starring Thomas Massie and his off-the-grid farm.

Let’s remember that Massie is a MAJOR INVENTOR with numerous patents as well! How cool is that?

Check it out live on X tonight at 7:00 PM ET and let MASSIE and Free the People know what you REALLY think.

Watch Movie

Thomas Massie: The Man With A Plan FOR LIBERTY

Get 30% off for 1 year

Thank you for reading Classy Thomas Massie!

Massie is the portrait of the American Spirit that the Founding Fathers had in mind at the beginning of our great nation. He is an entrepreneur, a farmer, an engineer, and a politician.

Instead of Harold, Massie’s middle name should be “Self-Reliance”.

People who support Massie work with him to protect the individualism, common sense, and critical thinking skills necessary to stave off the forces of collectivism, ineptness, and conformists that strive to make America into a nation of willing slaves.

Reading Classy Thomas Massie helps you to keep tuned in to the real goings-on in Washington D.C., and that means you’re classy too. It takes one to know one, and your interest in this newsletter demonstrates that you not only advocate for American individualism, you live it.

As a token of our appreciation, we're offering you a limited-time offer of 30% off a paid subscription!

Here are the benefits you unlock with a paid subscription:

Subscriber-only posts and full archive

Post comments and join a LIBERTY-MINDED community

By upgrading to a paid subscription, you will become part of a community of people who share your interests, individuality, and spirit. You can participate in the comments section and help to keep this newsletter going strong. Classty Thomas Massie needs YOUR help!

Get 30% off for 1 year

Tough Times Can’t Keep A Good Man Down

Massie’s had a difficult year. His wife, Rhonda Massie, died in June of last year.

“Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven,” Massie wrote on X.

America has had a tough time of it too under the ill-fated Biden administration. And yet people like you and Massie continue getting up every day and doing what needs to be done to keep America on the right track. Massie was back at work two weeks after his wife passed away.

You are appreciated.

That’s why we're offering you a limited-time offer of 30% off a paid subscription for your first year.

Upgrade to do your part in supporting and promoting the American Spirit that makes this country Massie-unique.

We can't keep doing this without your support.

“True patriotism SPRINGS from a belief in the dignity of the individual, freedom and equality not only for Americans but for all people on earth.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

This SPRING, let’s REFRESH THE TREE OF LIBERTY with raw milk, homesteading, and off-the-grid farming.

Thank you again for reading Classy Thomas Massie.

Get 30% off for 1 year