To the great detriment of America, big pharmaceutical companies are quite literally running amuck nationwide. These companies have the final say so on diseases, medicinal treatments, vaccinations, and more.

At the same time, when adverse ramifications occur because of big pharma’s actions, they’re legally shielded from consequences. As we speak, the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 prevents Americans from suing vaccine makers.

As a result, they have absolutely no incentive to do their due diligence and make sure they manage healthcare responsibly.

Because of big pharma’s monopoly on power and protection from the deep state, they’ve managed to get by with quite a lot of wrongdoing.

Though new information shared by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could be putting an end to big pharma’s reign quite soon.

They’ve Been Treating Us As Fools the Whole Time

According to RFK Jr., new studies from Ivy League universities like Stanford and Harvard show a clear connection between food and mental health issues like depression.

It’s come to light that the various toxins, chemicals, and additives that Americans regularly ingest are quite literally poisoning us.

They’re not just hurting our physical bodies; they’re also adversely impacting our minds and psychological wellbeing. As the old saying goes, you are what you eat.