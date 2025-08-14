For decades, vaccine manufacturers have benefited from being above the law. Thanks to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, these companies don’t have to answer for any harm caused by their products.

The aforementioned law expressly shields said manufacturers from facing lawsuits, even when injuries and deaths stem from their shots. Because of this, vaccine creators have no incentive to remain above board.

They can easily roll out immunizations, claim they’re safe and effective, and then shrug their shoulders if anything goes wrong. We all witnessed this happen in 2020, at the height of COVID.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson stood at the epicenter of this. Each of these big pharma groups released vaccines, promising they’d cure COVID and stop virus transmission. The only thing these shots did, however, was experiment on Americans and leave us with lifelong health problems.

Yet, because of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, big pharma got away unscathed.

Rep. Thomas Massie is working to change this. In July, the conservative lawmaker introduced a bill to eliminate undue protections for COVID vaccine manufacturers.

Getting this bill across the finish line is absolutely imperative to cracking down against medical tyranny in our country.

Congress Needs to Pass His Bill Immediately

If Rep. Massie’s legislation gets the green light, COVID vaccine manufacturers won’t be able to dismiss adverse reactions to their shots. Moreover, real Americans who’ve suffered because of experimental jabs will get to take these manufacturers to court.

In bringing his bill before Congress, Massie touched on some critical issues. If vaccines being released are truly safe and effective, pharmaceutical companies should have no fear of liability.

Anyone bringing lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers would have to prove their case in a court of law. They’d need objective, solid evidence to support their claims. However, big pharma knows they’ve been playing it fast and loose with vaccines in recent years.

This, not the prospect of frivolous lawsuits, is why the idea of being liable for vaccine injuries or deaths makes them uncomfortable.

Corrupt Cronies Are Already Coming For Massie

In this country, the powers that be have a vested interest in maintaining the status quo. They’re very much aware that holding big pharma accountable would open the floodgates to eliminating other corruption.

Ever since Massie introduced legislation to eliminate the liability shield for COVID vaccine manufacturers, he’s come under fire. To this day, special interest groups are working overtime to ensure he doesn’t secure reelection in 2026.

Expect their efforts to ramp up exponentially during the start of next year, too. At the end of the day, there’s a lot of money to be made from rolling out COVID vaccines without doing the proper tests or analyses.

Believe it or not, there was a time when immunizations were only brought to market after five years of developments, tests, and assessments. Though after COVID, big pharma realized they could easily throw medicines together, call them effective, and then watch the money roll in.

This happening at the expense of public health meant absolutely nothing to the powers that be.

Republicans Have Enough Votes to Get This Done

Right now, the GOP holds majority control in both the House and the Senate. With this in mind, lawmakers should waste absolutely no time in bringing Rep. Massie’s bill to the floor for a vote.

Republicans would also be wise to do this quickly. The legislation needs to pass Congress and make it to President Trump’s desk before Democrats try to obstruct it. Despite the left wing being the minority in both chambers, they have a track record of pulling dirty tricks.

The faster Republicans move, the less time there is for Massie’s bill to be tampered with or compromised. Removing the liability shield of COVID vaccine manufacturers would also send a great message to Americans ahead of next year’s midterms.

We the people elected GOP officials to get things done and look out for our best interests. Now is the moment for them to deliver.

Real Patriots Stand With Massie

Amid Rep. Massie’s work to remove legal impunity from COVID vaccine manufacturers, Americans have shown our support in spades.

Across social media, people are thanking the conservative congressman for his efforts. Others on X are imploring Congress to deliver the necessary votes so President Trump can sign this bill into law.

Without passing Massie’s legislation, we run the risk of facing even more medical tyranny. As we speak, big pharma is greenlighting several new COVID jabs to be brought to market. Not one of them has undergone the traditional five years of testing or oversight.

This just isn’t sustainable.

Under the current laws, all of these manufacturers will be spared from legal consequences when their newer vaccines cause adverse reactions.

If and when Massie’s bill makes it across the finish line, it’ll be interesting to see whether big pharma keeps releasing new COVID vaccines at the current rate. Chances are, they’ll suddenly change course.