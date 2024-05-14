Thomas Massie Knows Gun Free Zones Make us LESS SAFE
New Bill in Tennessee Offers New Approach to Protect Students from School Shootings
Too many government solutions solely focus on restricting gun rights. However, the best approach is to ensure that schools can protect their students, even when the police have not arrived.
Tennessee has led the way with new legislation allowing teachers to carry a concealed firearm at schools. This bill can serve as a benchmark for other states, which …
