For the past several years, we’ve all been lied to about mRNA vaccines. While mRNA technology has been in the making for years, the vaccines are relatively new to most Americans.

They were first rolled out at the height of COVID, with all sorts of promises to protect people from the virus. As we know, mRNA did no such thing. In fact, this particular vaccine is linked to heart inflammation, especially among boys and young men from ages 12 to 29.

mRNA technology itself is a form of cell and gene therapy. This can lead to the formation of tumors, adverse immune responses, and all sorts of other complications. Moreover, cell and gene therapy is relatively new, meaning there’s little objective data on just how safe it all is.

Unfortunately, none of this stopped the healthcare establishment from treating mRNA vaccines as above reproach.

They were never safe or effective.

But, they did make big pharma quite a bit of money.

Now, years later, Dr. Robert Clancy, an immunologist, is spilling the beans on how mRNA vaccines literally weaken the human body.

A Slow and Painful Death

The body inherently needs a baseline of strength to function, flush out impurities, and heal from various illnesses. This is why the immune system exists. Coincidentally, the immune system is one of the first things to suffer once mRNA enters human beings.

According to Dr. Clancy, repeated exposure to this technology can essentially reprogram the immune system. Instead of naturally fighting off viruses, such as COVID, it’s taught to “tolerate” these infections.

Naturally, that doesn’t bode well.

