For those unaware, the mRNA injections aren’t “vaccines.” They’re gene augmentation devices that Big Pharma calls “gene therapy.” Not only did they lie to us about the COVID-19 vaccines being deadly, but they also lied to us about how mRNA vaccines were meant to alter the human genome, possibly forever to create a permanent class of sick people that they can sell even more Big Pharma medications to for cancer, heart disease, autoimmune disease, and viruses like HIV that Anthony Fauci likely created in a lab just like Covid.

Under Fauci's watch, the National Institute of Health (NIH) promoted mRNA vaccines as if they were some kind of miracle breakthrough science, but they’re not. They’re biological warfare. mRNA vaccines are an untested drug class that never should have gotten the green light from the CDC and the FDA to be foisted on the public.

A peer-reviewed scientific study published by the International Journal of Molecular Science reveals that mRNA vaccines are gene therapy. The study clearly states,

“The wide and persistent biodistribution of mRNAs and their protein products, incompletely studied due to their classification as vaccines, raises safety issues. Post-marketing studies have shown that mRNA passes into breast milk and could have adverse effects on breast-fed babies. Long-term expression, integration into the genome, transmission to the germline, passage into sperm, embryo/fetal and perinatal toxicity, genotoxicity and tumorigenicity should be studied in light of the adverse events reported in pharmacovigilance databases. The potential horizontal transmission (i.e., shedding) should also have been assessed. In-depth vaccinovigilance should be carried out. We would expect these controls to be required for future mRNA vaccines developed outside the context of a pandemic.”

What does this mean in plain English?

mRNA vaccines are super dangerous because: