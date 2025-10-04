Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Many know that President Donald Trump wanted Thomas Massie primaried and an out of the Republican Party for daring to oppose his “Big Beautiful Bill” in May, among other things.

But who are the people actually behind trying to accomplish this? Who is the money?

During a Kentucky campaign stop this week, Congressman Thomas Massie explained who was actually behind the negative television ads against him that have been airing in his state.

Massie said it was three billionaires. He named a name.

“One is Miriam Adelson,” he said.

Miriam Adelson is the widow of the late billionaire Sheldon Adelson, both staunch supporters of Israel’s government.

Massie has consistently opposed all foreign aid, including U.S. aid to Israel.

“Why would three billionaires spend millions of dollars against a congressman in Kentucky?” Massie asked.

“I can tell you this: dogs don’t bark at parked cars,” he noted.

Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer, John Paulson

Massie explained that at the end of every ad a disclosure says they were paid for by a group called “MAGA KY” (Make America Great Again, Kentucky).

The Republican congressman said none of of these billionaires are from Kentucky.

Adelson lives in Las Vegas. “The other two are hedge fund managers from West Palm Beach and New York City,” Massie explained.

Not only are they not from Kentucky - they are not really even MAGA.

Advertising themselves as “MAGA KY” is, in fact, false advertising.

As Massie explained:

“They are mad at me because I will not vote for foreign aid. I believe we need to spend our money here in America.” “They have all given to pro-abortion Democrats.” “One of them did a fundraiser for Chuck Schumer.” “One of them donated the max donation to Liz Cheney after she voted to impeach Donald Trump.”

None of this is MAGA, obviously. These are things Democrats do.

But there was one more important item about this trio. Massie added, “One of them, funny enough, is in Epstein’s black book.”

Which one, Massie didn’t say.

But the other two billionaires behind MAGA KY are GOP mega-donor Paul Singer and hedge fund manager John Paulson.

Massie has been a lead player in getting the Epstein files released. That’s probably incentive enough to take him down.

But like Adelson, Singer and Paulson also staunchly support Israel’s government, who Massie is opposed to giving more U.S. dollars.

You know, America First?

Politico reported in late July, “The group, MAGA KY, raised $2 million between its launch in late June and the end of the month:

$1 million from Singer

$250,000 from hedge fund manager John Paulson

$750,000 from Preserve America PAC, a super PAC tied to Miriam Adelson that backed President Donald Trump last year.”

The Adelsons in particular were at the White House A LOT, as President Trump once reminded us.

‘The Uniparty’ Wants Massie Gone

Massie asked, “Why would three billionaires spend millions of dollars against a congressman in Kentucky?”

“Because I am changing the narrative in Washington, D.C,” he insisted.

“These are the billionaires who aren’t really Republican or Democrat,” Massie noted. “They’re part of the uniparty.”

Massie was referring to elites represented by both major parties who want constant foreign aid flowing - particularly to Israel- and U.S.-backed wars at all times.

Adelson, Singer and Paulson certainly fit this bill.

Massie seems confident in his re-election, but wanted to make clear who he was actually running against, because despite their deep pockets these billionaires have not been able to find a candidate to run against him.

“They have a lot of influence in Washington, D.C,” Massie said of these people. “But I don’t think… they’re going to have any influence here.”

“So I’m standing here not running against three other candidates,” he said.

“I’m standing here running against three billionaires,” Massie noted.

That’s a lot of money to stand up to. But Thomas Massie is.

And so far… it looks like he’s winning.